For Aynor’s football team, finding an encore that matches the excitement of the 2019 season won’t be easy.
“You go 10-1 and you beat the team that’s never been beaten, it’s almost like a movie,” said senior defensive end Thomas Johnson. “You get so much hype around school from your teachers, from your classmates, from just the community. I mean, you go on Facebook, you’ll find Aynor football’s biggest fans right there. All of that just branches over."
Of course, no one knows what the ultimate impact of COVID-19 will be on the football season. But after last year’s dream run, the Blue Jackets want a chance to build upon that success.
“What it’s really done has just fuel us to work harder and train harder,” senior left tackle Byrnes Britton said. “It’s always the same goal. Get to state, win state, get a ring and come home.”
The Blue Jackets certainly looked like a program capable of big things last year.
Aynor went undefeated in the regular season, including knocking off perennial powerhouse Dillon (a team that had a 52-game winning streak in region play). The Blue Jackets won their first region title since 1989 and reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“It was storybook,” coach Jason Allen said. “No doubt.”
And yet the season was also in line with what Allen set out to do when he took the reins of the program in 2018. He remembers telling players they could win a region title and compete with anyone.
“They all kind of looked at me like I was crazy,” he said.
They don’t see him that way anymore.
“It’s made this community believe and it’s made these kids believe,” Allen said. “Now that we’ve done it, I think it’s going to help us along the way.”
This year’s team is loaded with experienced players, including nearly 20 seniors. Noah Jones saw time at quarterback last year when starter Andrew Brown went down with an injury, and Anthony Eaddy returns at running back as well. But the team’s greatest strength should be in the trenches. They return six offensive linemen who saw many snaps last year and an experienced defensive line.
“It all starts up front with these guys,” Allen said.
He’s preached to his team about avoiding complacency, and he’s been impressed by his players’ dedication to getting stronger over the summer.
But he also remains unsure about what this season will look like. It’s already shorter, there’s no CNB Kickoff Classic and no one knows how things will go in the COVID-19 era. Still, he’s proud of the standard his seniors have set, and he’s optimistic about what they could do if given the chance.
“It’s a good spot to be in,” he said. “We really want to watch them play.”
