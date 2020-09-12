North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Alex Williams and his best friend Shawn Plotnikov made a deal.
Williams would give the swim team a try if Plotnikov picked up a lacrosse stick.
They honored their word.
“We actually found the love of both,” Williams said.
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Shawn Plotnikov is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Now the two buddies are the lone senior boys on the Chiefs swimming team, a group they believe has the chance to compete at the 4A state championships this fall.
Their 200 freestyle relay team finished 10th in the state last year.
“We do have a good chance of getting on the podium,” Williams said.
A dedicated surfer, Williams already spent a lot of time in the water. But it was nothing like Plotnikov, who joined the swim team in the seventh grade.
Both guys like the 50m and 100m free, and they’ve enjoyed the experience of competing alongside each other.
“It’s the best thing to do,” Plotnikov said. “If you can get into a sport and it’s with your best friend, it makes the sport even more fun.”
Plotnikov has learned to appreciate the strategy of lacrosse. He plays defense while his best friend is a goalie. Williams, meanwhile, enjoys the laid-back nature of the swim meets.
“The locker room’s a great atmosphere,” Williams said. “Everyone gets along really well. It’s almost like a party, but without the bad stuff. It’s just fun.”
Close
North Myrtle Beach senior cross country runner Noa Ortiz is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior tennis players Makenna Stone (left) and Megan Moritsch are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior cross country runners Jacob Koontz (left) and Halen Button are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior football players Chase Simmons (left) and Zyer Belle are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior football players Chase Simmons (left) and Zyer Belle are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Shawn Plotnikov is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior volleyball players Anna Rabon (left) and Brooklyn Wiseley are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior golfer Savannah Jordan is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmers Jenna Downey (left) and Sydney Hardman are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Shawn Plotnikov is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Shawn Plotnikov is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior cross country runner Noa Ortiz is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior tennis players Makenna Stone (left) and Megan Moritsch are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior cross country runners Jacob Koontz (left) and Halen Button are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior football players Chase Simmons (left) and Zyer Belle are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior football players Chase Simmons (left) and Zyer Belle are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Shawn Plotnikov is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior volleyball players Anna Rabon (left) and Brooklyn Wiseley are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior golfer Savannah Jordan is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmers Jenna Downey (left) and Sydney Hardman are prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Shawn Plotnikov is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Shawn Plotnikov is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach senior swimmer Alex Williams is prepared for the season. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.