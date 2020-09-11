Last year was a season of highs and lows for Aynor’s cross country team.
The girls did well in region competition, but they failed to qualify for the state meet.
“So we’re really pretty motivated this year to make it,” said Allyson Smith, the lone senior girl on the 2020 team.
Because of COVID-19, this summer didn’t include the usual team training that Smith is used to. She put in miles by herself, but it wasn’t the same.
“We just all get each other and we know what we have to do and we know how to push each other,” she said. “Because running isn’t easy and you have to have the mentality to do it, and I feel like everybody that runs knows the pain. … It’s easier and better [running as a team]. You just have somebody there to push you and making sure that you’re doing what you’re supposed to do.”
