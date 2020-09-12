SCHOOL: St. James (competitive cheerleading)
PREP HIGHLIGHTS: For the second year, she will serve as captain of the Sharks’ competitive cheer team. Last year, St. James placed fourth among the state’s largest schools.
COLLEGE PLANS: Hopes to attend Clemson University and study biology or chemistry.
CAREER GOALS: Considering dentistry
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Alex is very conscientious,” said St. James cheer coach Jessica Harrell. “She’s just as good of an athlete as she is a student. She makes sure that she’s doing everything that she can to make her team the best it possibly can be.”
IN HER OWN WORDS: “I have to give it my all because it’s for my teammates, and I think sometimes when you see someone else doing that, it makes you want to do your part as well. And I’ve definitely tried, since I’ve been a captain, to make faith a big part of our team and trust in something bigger and know that, again, it’s not just about us.”
