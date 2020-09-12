When David Albrecht started the girls golf program at Loris High School, he had to teach the athletes what the numbers on the clubs meant.
That lesson isn’t necessary anymore.
“They went from basically nothing to what they’re doing now,” Albrecht said of the Lions, who finished 10th in the 3A state competition last year.
Although Loris did lose its top golfer to graduation, the rest of the team is back and Albrecht expects the returners to fill any void. Those athletes include the team’s lone senior, Ja’Mya Jackson. A former volleyball player, Jackson joined the team last year and has learned quickly. That’s been a hallmark of Albrecht’s success at Loris. He has found athletes interested in trying something different and taught them the game.
“It is a battle,” he said of finding athletes who aren’t playing more popular sports. “I tell them to get your friends. We need more people.”
The program reached a new plateau last fall, qualifying for the state competition. The Lions also held their own against local schools with strong programs
“We had a real good season,” Albrecht said. “We beat the big schools last year.”
In his seventh season coaching the Lions, Albrecht aims to improve on last year’s success, though he acknowledges COVID-19 has created questions about the season. However, he’s taking his players’ temperatures at workout sessions and making sure everyone maintains social distance. Following these protocols is easier in golf than in contact sports, which is why Albrecht hopes his players can soon enjoy regular matches.
He’s proud of what they have accomplished.
“I’ve got some dedicated young ladies,” he said. “They play all year now. That’s what’s going to make the difference.”
