Why business keeps growing at Discount Landscape Supply
Marty Cannon says the home building boom over the last several years has helped his business grow by leaps and bounds.
Cannon is the owner of Discount Landscape Supply on U.S. 501 near Conway. The business opened in October of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic but that hasn’t stifled its success.
Discount Landscape Supply is one of the biggest sources of landscape materials and plants in the Grand Strand area. For any landscape project big or small, residential and commercial customers from Horry County and beyond have learned to check with them first.
One of the most popular items these days, Cannon said, is landscaping rocks. Discount Landscape has them in all colors, shapes and sources.
“Folks have learned that rocks give homes a greater curb appeal and that increases the value of the home,” he said. “Homes are springing up everywhere and this is what people are looking for.”
He added that it’s not just new homes that are resorting to adding rocks.
“People are removing pine straw and mulch and going to rocks,” he said. “They’re learning that after the initial cost of the installation, the less maintenance over the years will save them lots of money.”
Though rocks are a big hit, they’re not the only items heading out of the U.S. 501 location at a record pace. Discount Landscape offers top soils of different degrees, trees, flowering plants, lawn ornaments and just about anything someone may need to enhance their yard or property.
Cannon says one of the biggest features his company offers is delivery and installation of the items they sell.
“We’ve made deliveries as far as Hartsville,” he said. He noted that especially with large loads of rock, customers need to call as soon as they can to get on the delivery schedule.
“We do have to draw the limit,” he laughed. “We did a Facebook ad boost not long ago and a woman from Detroit wanted us to deliver there. That was a bit far.”
Cannon says many of the new residents to Horry County are coming from the north.
“The first things they want in their yard are palm trees to show they’re in the South,” he said. “We sell lots of the state tree, the Palmetto palm.”
He noted that the palms are actually native to areas south of the Grand Strand and don’t usually fare well in colder climates. But…
“I had a fellow from Maine buy some to take back home,” Cannon said. “I told him I’d be happy to sell them to him but I didn’t think they would do well in Maine. He pulled up a picture of some tall palm trees thriving in Maine. He said he found the key to helping them grow and survive…buttermilk. We tried it and it works.”
As you enter the Discount Landscape Supply location the first thing you notice is the abundance of beautiful, colorful flowers. Cannon says he attributes much of the success for the flower part of the business to a woman who works the yard.
“Della Reyes knows just about everything you need to know about plants and flowers,” he said. “Our customers love her and appreciate her knowledge.”
With the county and local municipalities increasing requirements for landscaping, Cannon said his company has tried to keep up with the trees and plants that folks are having to plant on their properties.
“We have blueprints for all the local requirements if there are any questions,” he said.
Cannon has worked in the landscaping business for over 30 years, owning Nu-Look Landscaping. He had always wanted to open a business for the supply side and decided to take the leap in 2020. His son Spencer is the general manager of the supply business.
“We have been blessed with tremendous success going into our second year,” he said. “Our customer base has increased and so has their loyalty to us. We offer friendly service, and efficient and timely delivery and installation that they appreciate.”
Like most businesses these days, Cannon says both Discount Landscaping Supply and Nu-Look Landscaping are looking for new, great employees who have landscaping experience or enjoy working in the outdoors. He said the hiring process will begin in March.
Cannon is a lifelong resident of Horry County and takes pride in its appearance, especially the Conway area.
“We’ve tried to make our property on Highway 501 as appealing as possible to draw locals and tourists in and to make this corridor more attractive to the thousands who pass by every day,” he said. “Other businesses are following our lead and it’s really improved.”
Cannon said for anyone wanting to upgrade the appearance of their home or business or are building a new home, he invites them to stop by Discount Landscaping Supply for their landscaping needs and any advice they may need in doing so.
