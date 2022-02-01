The 42nd Annual Spring Home Show Opens February 18
The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s annual spring show is scheduled for February 18-20 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. 2022 marks the event’s 42nd year, making this show the second longest-running trade show hosted by the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
“Not only does our show have the distinction as being one of the longest-running, but for the last 27 years, we have been hosting an auction to benefit an area animal shelter. We have raised thousands of dollars and helped hundreds of animals find their ‘furever’ homes,” said Rose Anne O’Reilly, Executive Vice President.
This year’s silent auction will benefit St. Frances Animal Center. Along with designer cat and dog houses, pet beds, and pet-related items, the auction will feature a bevy of gift certificates, gift baskets, and items donated by members. “It’s not unusual for us to have items that are valued at over a thousand dollars,” said O’Reilly. In addition, the center will be on hand throughout the show with puppies, longing for homes.
The 2022 spring show features everything for the home & garden ranging from new home construction to remodeling, home improvement, outdoor living, pools, landscaping, interior design, sunrooms, and much more. “We’re pleased to offer the latest in energy conservation and hurricane protection, said O’Reilly, and we’re proud to showcase area homebuilders and industry professionals—our members. These men and women and their associates will be on hand to answer questions, schedule appointments, and often provide on-site estimates.”
Workshops, culinary demonstrations, and arts and crafts from the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild round out the show providing something for everyone.
The HGHBA Spring Show begins Friday, February 18, and runs through Sunday, February 20, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Hours are 10:00 am – 6:00 pm on Friday and Saturday and 11 am – 5:00 pm on Sunday. Admission is $5, and children under 16 are free.
For additional information or to view an online show guide,
visit springshow.hghba.com Or email events@hghba.com
