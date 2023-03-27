State Farm® agent Hunter Stokes is a local Conway native who enjoys supporting and giving back to the Horry and Georgetown communities.
Hunter is honored to carry forward his learnings and his father, retired 37-year State Farm® agent Jackie Stokes; legacy as a second-generation State Farm® agent as of Jan. 1.
His local State Farm® office is in the heart of beautiful downtown Conway at 1408 3rd. Ave.
“I’ve always had the dream and goal of becoming a small business owner,” Hunter said. “Helping impact the lives of my team and supporting and impacting the community.”
Hunter completed his undergraduate studies at the University of South Carolina where he also met his supportive wife, Ali. Together, they have a 3-year-old son, Tallon, who keeps them on the go. Hunter is an avid golfer, tennis player and loves to spend time with friends and family.
After graduating from USC, Stokes accepted a position at his father’s State Farm® branch.
“I jumped right into insurance,” he said. “I worked for him right out of college.”
January marks Hunter’s 12th year of working with State Farm® Insurance. Hunter spent the first four years working under his father, learning the different products and services offered with State Farm® and becoming licensed to sellthose products and services. The next four years Hunter spent working directly with clients by helping them find the perfect coverages and policies they needed.
For the past four years, Hunter transitioned into a leadership role within the company and learned the ins and outs from his father about ownership.
“The most important thing for these offices or agencies to be successful is to have a good team,” he said. “They’re very knowledgeable and experienced.”
Hunter and his team of licensed State Farm® Insurance professionals collectively have over 100 years of State Farm® experience and knowledge.
“We want to provide that remarkable customer experience,” Hunter said. “It’s all about relationships. Meeting good people and having good conversations.”
As a local small business owner and supporter, Hunter attributes his success on the unwavering support from his customers, his dedicated insurance-licensed employees, and his community. He is most excited to continue to develop and grow his State Farm® team, his business, and give back to the community who instills trust in him. Hunter is not new to the insurance and financial services industry. He started his learning and career during college interning at Jackie Stokes State Farm® Agency. He invested 12 years learning the customers, community, and the business to fulfill his obligation and promise to serve more customers in more ways.
The Hunter Stokes State Farm® Agency is committed to serving the needs of customers with the best-in-class products and services including auto insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, small business insurance and health insurance.
Hunter and his licensed sales professionals welcome you to experience the remarkable service. Hunter and his team pride themselves in building personal relationships and providing great customer service. They firmly believe in assisting with the State Farm® Mission statement: “To help people manage the risk of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams.”
For more information, to set up a consultation or to learn more about the services and products that Hunter Stokes - State Farm® Insurance Agent offers, call 843-248-3193 or stop by the office at 1408 3rd Ave. in Conway, for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.