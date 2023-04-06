Outdoor entertainment facility Shark Wake Park in Little River offers fun for the entire family.
Located at 150 Citizen Circle, CEO and founder Greg Norman, Jr. brainstormed the idea for a wakeboarding park while he was completing his thesis in the business school at the University of Miami.
Norman Jr. comes from a family of athletes and began wakeboarding with his friends when he was young in a river behind his house. He has since traveled the world participating in wakeboarding and kiteboarding competitions and has participated in events on almost every continent.
“I was a professional wakeboarder and kiteboarder for 15 years,” Norman, Jr. said.
While Norman Jr. was competing in the Philippines at the CWC, CamSur Watersports Complex, he realized how much potential and success could be had with building his own wakeboarding and obstacle parks.
“It opened my eyes to what these wake parks could be,” he said.
He saw the community that was built around the wake park and how much support came from the locals.
Norman Jr. started taking wakeboarding seriously when he was around 13 years old and would go to Ski Rixen USA in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
“That is where I fell in love with cable parks,” Norman Jr. said. “As maturity grew, I realized it was good business.”
Norman Jr. worked closely with his father, World Hall of Fame member and retired professional golfer Greg Norman, creating and working with golf courses and municipal facilities. Norman Jr. applied much of what he learned from working in the family office to help him create Shark Wake Park.
“I took what I learned from him and how he inspired me with Greg Norman Company and I applied it to Shark Wake Park,” Norman Jr. said.
Norman Jr. is familiar with North Myrtle Beach and shares a great business relationship with the city because of his father’s restaurant, Greg Norman Australian Grille. When Norman, Jr. was in town visiting and saw the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex being built, he immediately had a pitch for the city. He spoke with the mayor and other city leaders and explained how the park could generate revenue. Within a few months, they were granted the permit to start building the wake park.
“I’m grateful to the people at North Myrtle Beach for their insights and open arms into the community,” Norman Jr. said.
Currently, Norman, Jr. has built two parks: one in North Myrtle Beach that opened in 2016 and the other in West Palm Beach, Florida that held its grand opening in 2020. Both park locations are situated within county parks. Norman, Jr. plans to expand with more parks one day.
Shark Wake Park has an obstacle island and cable park, both of which are fun for all ages and all skill levels. The park offers wakeboarding, knee boarding, water skiing, wake skating and foil boarding, as well as a floating playground called Obstacle Island, which includes monkey bars, climbing towers and other obstacles.
Park-goers who aren’t interested in going in the water can sit and socialize around the lake while enjoying food and drinks from the Shark Shack.
Park attendees can expect a day full of excitement, adventure and exercise.
“This place is built to allow everyone to participate in everyone of these sports,” Norman Jr. said. “Parents can sit around the lake and enjoy the kids having fun. Everything is dedicated for families.”
Norman Jr. prides his company on being an outdoor family entertainment center, offering safe fun for the entire family.
Shark Wake Park is the perfect place to host birthday parties or other special events.
“Kids will learn something new,” Norman Jr. said. “They will be very tired by the end of the day.”
In 2018, Shark Wake Park hosted the Shark Wake Park Open provided by the WWA, World Wake Association. Athletes from all over the country and world came to compete in this event.
“It inspired a lot of young community members that pursue it as their lifestyle as an athlete,” said Norman Jr.
Shark Wake Park offers day passes, lessons and memberships. The park also has competitive rates for hosting an event and offers weekly summer camps all summer long.
Shark Wake Park is open seven days a week from April 1 to Sept. 3 this year. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Labor Day.
The park will be open Saturdays and Sundays during September from noon to 5 p.m. and officially closes for the season Oct. 2.
For more information and to learn more about Shark Wake Park parties, camps, event opportunities or just a fun-filled family day, visit www.sharkwakepark.com, call 843-399-9253 or email info843@sharkwakepark.com.
