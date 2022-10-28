Ailsa Village boasts 130 cottages and attributes its success to its prime location in the Myrtle Beach area.
The housing development of cottages for rent is conveniently nestled beside Legends Golf Resort off U.S. 501. Construction on the property began in 2021 and finished in July. There are a total of 130 three-bedroom cottages, with 54 cottages currently available to rent.
Assistant property manager Amanda Mullen said the prime location of Ailsa Village is what really sets them apart from other rental properties in the area.
“We’re in a great location,” she said. Everything is very convenient and close by. We’re very close to shopping, dining, the beach and the airport.”
Although the development is located off U.S. 501, it sits away from traffic and noise does not carry back to the property.
“It’s really nice and quiet and peaceful back here,” Mullen said.
Myrtle Beach was the ideal location for Ailsa Village because of the growth seen across the Grand Strand in the past few years.
“With the growth that Myrtle Beach has experienced, they found that Myrtle Beach was the perfect spot for a new community,” Mullen said.
Many people who move into Ailsa Village are from the northern part of the country, she said, adding the community has been great for retirees or for people who move to the area looking to start their life again.
Ailsa Village offers a traditional multi-family housing community to its residents. Every unit is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom, single-story cottage-style home that offers 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, full-sized washer and dryer and central air conditioning and heat. Cottages have a two car driveway and a patio and balcony off each unit. Ailsa Village is a pet friend community.
Community amenities include a resort-inspired outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness facility, golf membership opportunities, a community kitchen, three ponds throughout the community and is located within the Gated Legend’s Masterplan Golf Community.
Ailsa Village has made the touring, application and move-in process very convenient by offering virtual tours, video tours, self-guided tours, on-site tours with live representatives and a completely online application process.
Mullen said many residents are moving in from out of state and completing the whole process from their home state instead of physically being in Myrtle Beach.
Throughout the month of October, if people sign a lease with Ailsa Village, they receive a month of free rent. Hopeful residents should keep an eye out for specials that run throughout the holiday season or call Ailsa Village for current specials.
Anyone interested in setting up a tour or leasing a cottage at Ailsa Village can visit www.ailsavillage.com, call 843-806-4805 to begin the process or visit 512 Murray Park Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
