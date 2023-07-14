Evan Salamone, owner and CEO of Premium BeachStays LLC, began his real estate venture officially in 2022 when he created the vacation rental company. Originally from a small town in Pennsylvania, Salamone relocated to South Carolina in 2018 when he enrolled in Coastal Carolina University, majoring in finance. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Salamone moved to Charleston and spent the next two years working in the real estate industry, expanding his network of contacts and building strong relationships.
“I absolutely love real estate. It’s my favorite thing in the world,” he said.
Salamone found a love for real estate after learning the ins and outs of the industry from his college landlord.
“She opened my eyes up to real estate,” he said.
Premium BeachStays is a short-term and vacation rental company with properties located in Charleston and along the Grand Strand. The company currently offers a property for rent in the Charleston area and two units for rent in North Myrtle Beach at Barefoot Resort and Golf.
Although he currently resides in Charleston, Salamone says Myrtle Beach is a great place for his business to grow.
“Myrtle Beach is like a second home to me. There’s a lot of opportunity up there for me,” he said. “Myrtle Beach is a great place for me to do what I do.”
Salamone decided to pursue a career in real estate, specifically the management side of real estate, because of the connection he is able to create with his clients and strives to be a hands-on property manager.
“I found out how much I enjoyed making other people feel at home when they’re visiting,” he said.
Salamone recalls when he was in college he enjoyed hosting people at his house because he loved accommodating them to make sure they had the best experience. He uses these qualities in being the best property manager to his renters.
“I really like being able to make people happy when they’re visiting a home away from home,” Salamone said. “I’m super involved because I look forward to it.”
Salamone offers a wealth of knowledge about the Myrtle Beach and Charleston areas because of his familiarity with the locations. He is equipped with renters tips and suggestions, and is always available to answer any questions or assist in any way he can to ensure they have the best stay possible.
“They’re going to feel at home,” he said. “They’re going to have a relationship with me. I’m going to have a relationship with them.”
Premium BeachStays offers great locations for families that are vacationing, bachelor or bachelorette trips, reunions, visiting friends and golf trips and offers stay and play packages. The rentals are also a great option for short term nurses in the area who are looking for a short-term rental.
Salamone’s childhood lifelong best friend, Walter Kalinoski, is moving down to Charleston in August to run the company with him and officially become a business partner. Salmone says he and Kalinoski have always worked well together and he is excited to take on this business venture with his best friend by his side.
“We’re going to do it together. I’m so excited for him to join me in running the business because he’s the brains behind the operation. He is the ying to my yang,” Salamone said. “He is my other half when it comes to business.”
Salamone hopes to expand up and down the southeast coast, specifically in places like Hilton Head and West Palm Beach.
For more information or to book a property, contact Salamone at 843-259-2439 or email premium.stays10@gmail.com. Be sure to follow Premium BeachStays LLC on Instagram at @PremiumBeachStays. And don’t forget, Premium BeachStays is “always on your side of the beach.”
