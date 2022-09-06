Mike Phillips Remodeling delivers quality workmanship, prioritizes customer service

Mike Phillips Remodeling LLC has been in business since 1985 and has been primarily serving the Myrtle Beach area for the past two years.
Originally from northern Maryland, owner Mike Phillips moved down south when he and his wife decided South Carolina was where they would want to retire and be close to their children and grandkids. When their house was in the process of being built, Mike flew back and forth from Maryland to South Carolina multiple times to address mistakes that were happening on the construction of his new home. During that process, he knew he would be very busy here with his quality of workmanship: he’s reliable and gives customers what they want.
Mike graduated from college with a business degree, which has taught him the ins and outs of running and owning his own business. He has been around construction, home remodeling and renovating his entire life. His father and uncles all worked together in the construction industry. Mike’s dad was a master carpenter and cabinet maker.
“My father taught me to always do the best work you can be proud of, with the best products available and treat your customers like family,” he said.
When Mike was 12 years old, he began working for his father. He would work during the summer and weekends with his dad doing home renovations and construction.
Upon graduating from college, Mike accepted a job working for a custom home builder. He spent the next five years building houses and focusing on home improvement work. He has built numerous custom homes, including log cabins.
“I’ve done most everything there is to do in the residential building industry,” he said. “I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t work. I still enjoy and take extreme pride in my work.”
Mike decided to open his own remodeling business when he was 28 years old. He has also been a licensed home inspector since 1997. Today, Mike Phillips Remodeling’s services include all interior home and condo renovations, vinyl plank/laminate flooring, feature walls, custom trim and so much more. Mike also constructs sauna rooms and outdoor decks for clients.
“No job is too small,” he said.
What sets Mike Phillips Remodeling apart from other remodeling companies is the company’s quality of work and treating his clients with the utmost respect. Mike Phillips Remodeling focuses on taking care of his customer’s needs and ensuring they are pleased with their remodel.
“My customers are informed of the process of what I am doing and when,” Mike said. “They can call me after hours with questions and I’ll answer or get back to them that evening.”
Mike believes a key to running a successful business is exceptional customer service.
“We always clean and straighten up before we leave each job site as though it was our own home,” Mike said.
Mike Phillips Remodeling LLC serves Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, Garden City, Pawleys Island, Conway and Surfside Beach.
If you have a project and are interested in setting up a free estimate, call Mike at 843-833-2885 or visit www.mikephillipsremodeling.com. Mike Phillips Remodeling LLC offers senior citizen and military discounts.
