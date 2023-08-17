Little River native Jamesha Gore-Coggin, a State Farm® Insurance Agent licensed in North Carolina and South Carolina, owns and operates Gore-Coggin Insurance Agency Inc.
Gore-Coggin has two locations in Horry County, and enjoys being involved in the day-to-day operations, although she is the head agent, manager and owner of both locations.
“I really do a lot of the marketing, recruiting, development and training for our team,” she said. “I’m still very hands-on with customer interaction.”
Gore-Coggin splits her time between the North Myrtle Beach office and the Loris office throughout the week.
Two key standards that Gore-Coggin prides herself and her agency on upholding are the importance of family and the importance of their local communities they serve.
“This is our home. Our team is our family. Our customers are our family. We treat everyone like family,” Gore-Coggin said.
Patrice Gore, Gore-Coggin’s mother, even works for her. She is the office manager for both locations and the service retention specialist.
“Family is our core,” she said.
Gore-Coggin was a part of the first class of students to attend the Early College High School offered in Horry County and graduated from high school in 2010, with a diploma from North Myrtle Beach High, her base school, and a diploma from Early College High School. She finished high school with an associates degree of arts in business administration from Horry Georgetown Technical College. She went on to the University of South Carolina in Columbia to receive her bachelor's degree in finance with a minor in marketing from the Darla Moore School of Business.
“I only had to complete two years to complete my bachelor’s degree,” she said.
Gore-Coggin graduated college in only two years and was debt free because of the Early College High School credit transfer program and she received a full scholarship from University of South Carolina.
Upon graduating from college in 2013, she accepted a position at State Farm® Insurance Agent Bobby Kelly’s agency and was hired into the Aspiring Agent program.
“He gave me the opportunity to come into his agency and work with his team. It gave me the hands-on experience,” she said.
Gore-Coggin completed all of the training and certifications required to become an agent and learned the ins and outs of owning and operating her own agency. She worked under Kelly for five years until she was selected to open her own agency.
At 25 years old, Gore-Coggin opened her North Myrtle Beach office in December 2018. The North Myrtle Beach office is located at 442 Main St. in the heart of downtown North Myrtle Beach.
She opened a second location in Loris on Jan. 1 at 344 Hwy 701 N. It had been over 20 years since the Loris community had a State Farm® agency, she said.
“I love the sense of homegrown rootedness of North Myrtle Beach and Loris,” she said. “I love the laidback-ness of both communities.”
Being involved in the communities by supporting local schools, supporting and being involved in local chambers of commerce and participating in community events is one aspect of the job that Gore-Coggin enjoys the most.
“We just enjoy being involved in our community. Truly without our community, I would not be where I am today,” Gore-Coggin said.
Like any State Farm® Insurance Agency, Gore-Coggin offers an extensive portfolio of insurance products to clients like auto, homeowners, renters, business, flood, life and health.
She has done appointments in person at her office, over the phone and sometimes even at the clients house.
“I like to educate first. And then help customers match the benefits to their needs,” she said. “It does take going the extra mile and getting to know your customers like they’re your family.”
Life insurance is one product that Gore-Coggin holds close to her heart. Her goals, particularly in the Loris area, is to educate customers about protecting their assets and working together to create a life insurance policy that can create legacy and protection around their family. She wants her customers to know that she is a resource for them and is always ready to help.
Having two bilingual agents who speak Spanish sets the Gore-Coggin Insurance Agency Inc apart from other agencies.
“I think it’s important in today's time that we can relate to our customers,” she said.
Gore-Coggin wants potential customers to know that she and her agency make insurance simple and make the transfer process easy to understand.
“We make the insurance simple,” she said. “We take the burden off.”
For more information, to set up a consultation or to learn more about the products and services that Jamesha Gore-Coggin State Farm® Insurance Agent offers, call 843-281-0476, email jamesha@gorecoggininsurance.com or stop by one of her offices.
For more information about the North Myrtle Beach office visit www.gorecoggininsurance.com and for more information about the Loris office visit www.insuranceinloris.com. Both offices are open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays by appointment. Call today for your free insurance quote.
