River Park Senior Living is conveniently nestled in the heart of the North Strand, located off Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway.
It sits on 20 acres and offers independent living, assisted living and memory care housing options and will soon offer villas in 2023.
Marketing director Alice Roberts said the ideal location of the property is what sets it apart.
“Families love that about our property,” Roberts said. “We are located very close to hospitals and doctors’ offices.”
The assisted living and memory care, or special care as it’s called at River Park, have been around since 2019. The assisted living community has 48 apartments, and there are 18 apartments dedicated to special care. The independent living community, which is known as The Terraces at River Park, consists of 80 units and opened in March 2022.
“One aspect that residents and families appreciate is the all-inclusive structure,” Roberts said.
In addition to utilities, maintenance, activities, transportation for group outings and to doctor appointments, amenities, meals and housekeeping, families can rest assured that additional fees are not added as care needs increase. As a convenience for residents, River Park has a hair stylist who is on property each week, offers therapy services and has a contracted nurse practitioner available for residents.
“We have a fulltime Activity Director in both buildings,” Roberts said.
Assisted living and special care residents can enjoy daily exercise activities, different games such as bingo, group outings, arts and crafts, shopping, baking and manicures.
“We like to take residents on our bus to do outings. Christmas is a fun and busy time for us here,” Roberts said.
A variety of different floor plan options are available for assisted living and special care residents, but most importantly, a highly individualized personal care plan is designed for each resident.
Independent living is designed for very active seniors, and The Terraces at River Park offers five different floor plans for the independent living units: studio, one-bedroom and three different two-bedroom options. The villas that will be coming in 2023 are the option designated for the most independent residents. These will be duplex style two-bedroom, two-full-bathroom homes with a one-car garage and porch.
Family is a key value of River Park. Family members of residents are always welcome to visit, no matter the time.
“We welcome visitors at all times. Family members can come and go whenever they please,” Roberts said.
Additionally, Roberts and the staff take pride in working as their own family.
“We’re one big happy family. The happiness of the staff here is genuine,” she said.
The motto at River Park is “Find your place with us” and the staff at River Park encourages you to call to inquire if you are interested in River Park Senior Living for yourself or a loved one.
Anyone interested in setting up a tour or would like more information on River Park Senior Living, contact Alice Roberts or Javona Stanley at 843-741-0082.
