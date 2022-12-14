For nearly a decade, Coastline Heating and Cooling has been in business, serving Horry County.
Coastline is a family owned HVAC company located at 3699 Sea Mountain Hwy. in Little River and has a primary focus in the Little River and North Myrtle Beach areas.
“It’s our backyard and that’s where the bulk of our business is,” said Travis Bush, general manager and business partner.
Bush attributes the company's success to their long-standing reputation throughout the community.
“We’re a smaller family owned business. We’re not a big company and we price competitively," said Bush.
Coastline Heating and Cooling has seven vans in its fleet, which are each wrapped with the business’s logo. Bush said community members recognize their vans when the technicians are out on jobs with the palm tree logo.
“They know our vans. It keeps the brand and name out there,” Bush said. “We want to support our community. We love working in our community.”
All of the technicians live within the communities they service, making community involvement and support an important aspect to Coastline Heating and Cooling.
Bush takes pride in being community-oriented, as well as honest and transparent with customers.
Offering competitive pricing sets Coastline Heating and Cooling apart from local competitors.
“We like to do everything honest, transparent and up front,” Bush said. “Our professional technicians are there to perform a service and get the system going if possible."
Bush said that technicians will offer the client options and suggestions, but won’t spend time trying to upsell services the client does not need.
Coastline Heating and Cooling offers maintenance services, repairs and installations with air conditioning units, heat pumps, split systems, mini splits and package units or even commercial needs. Coastline is also a certified dealer for Daikin, a leading HVAC company that has provided air conditioning and heating solutions for more than 90 years in over 140 countries.
Coastline Heating and Cooling offers a professional, knowledgeable, friendly staff to provide solutions for all your HVAC needs.
Standard service calls start at just $95. Coastline also offers financing options to fit your monthly budget with 0% as an option OAC.
Be sure to take advantage of the Coastline Comfort Club, which includes semi-annual system tune-ups at affordable rates. There are three plans available.
Coastline Heating and Cooling is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers emergency services on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call Coastline Heating and Cooling at 843-399-5555 or email coastlineheatandcooling@gmail.com.
