FALK FAMILY TOTAL HEALTH - is an Integrative Healthcare practice, that provides healing-oriented treatments that encompasses the whole person and strives to treat the CAUSE of your condition.
We treat simple and unusual conditions, offer natural solutions to medical issues, and provide therapeutic services to heal and enhance your body, mind and spirit.
We provide safe and appropriate use of conventional and alternative methods to facilitate the body’s innate healing response. Consider many factors that influence health, wellness and disease.
We us natural, effective less invasive intervention when possible.
Services / Conditions
Chiropractic Care – Neck & Back, Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist pain or tingling, Leg, Hip, Knee, Foot Problems, Sciatica, Herniated Disc, Nutritional Counseling, Whiplash – Auto Accidents, Headaches - Dizziness
Therapeutic Massage, Decompression Therapy, Trigger Point Injections
Regenerative Therapy, PRP-Platelet Rich Plasma, Ozone, Prolozone
IV Vitamin Infusions & Vitamin Injections - Immune Health
Natural Joint Injections, Neuropathy, Facial Micro-Needling (for lines and wrinkles)
Supplements – by Capsule, Injection or Infusion for Immune Health, Digestive System (enzymes), Natural Muscle/Stress Relaxer, Anxiety/Mood, Pain Relief
CBD Oil /Salve
Local Honey
Elderberry Syrup
FALK FAMILY TOTAL HEALTH
Keeping you and your Family Healthy: Naturally
Visit our Website: Falkfamilytotalhealth.com
Or give us a call: 843-248-0104
Located: 1501 Ninth Ave, Conway
