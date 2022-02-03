Falk Family Total Health

FALK FAMILY TOTAL HEALTH -  is an Integrative Healthcare practice, that provides healing-oriented treatments that encompasses the whole person and strives to treat the CAUSE of your condition. 

We treat simple and unusual conditions, offer natural solutions to medical issues, and provide therapeutic services to heal and enhance your body, mind and spirit.

We provide safe and appropriate use of conventional and alternative methods to facilitate the body’s innate healing response.  Consider many factors that influence health, wellness and disease.

We us natural, effective less invasive intervention when possible.

Services / Conditions 

Chiropractic Care – Neck & Back, Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist pain or tingling, Leg, Hip, Knee, Foot Problems, Sciatica, Herniated Disc, Nutritional Counseling, Whiplash – Auto Accidents, Headaches - Dizziness

Therapeutic Massage, Decompression Therapy, Trigger Point Injections

Regenerative Therapy, PRP-Platelet Rich Plasma, Ozone,  Prolozone

IV Vitamin Infusions & Vitamin Injections - Immune Health

Natural Joint Injections, Neuropathy, Facial Micro-Needling (for lines and wrinkles)

Supplements – by Capsule, Injection or Infusion for Immune Health, Digestive System (enzymes), Natural Muscle/Stress Relaxer, Anxiety/Mood,  Pain Relief

CBD Oil /Salve

Local Honey

Elderberry Syrup

FALK FAMILY TOTAL HEALTH

Keeping you and your Family Healthy:  Naturally

Visit our Website:  Falkfamilytotalhealth.com

Or give us a call:   843-248-0104

Located:  1501 Ninth Ave, Conway

