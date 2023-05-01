David Spang founded Coastal Green Wellness in late 2017 with the goal of educating the local community about cannabis misconceptions and normalizing the use of cannabis medicinally.
Spang, born and raised on the Grand Strand, is an entrepreneur and has created and co-founded several businesses. Spang is opening his fifth Coastal Green Wellness storefront, located at 679 Main St. in North Myrtle Beach, situated in the Shops on Main shopping plaza.
“I’ve always been very intrigued by cannabis,” Spang said.
The 2017 Farm Bill, which was signed into law in 2018, redefined hemp and legalized access to cannabis products for consumers in South Carolina, according to state law. Spang believed it was time to help educate the community about cannabis and how it can help people in their everyday lives.
“I felt it was very important to focus on consumer education. I really wanted to provide that education,” Spang said. “Educate and normalize cannabis as medicine.”
Spang noticed an opportunity within the local market for a business like Coastal Green Wellness. And that’s when he decided to open his first storefront in The Market Common in 2017.
“There was a need for education and quality lab tested products,” he said.
Coastal Green Wellness offers a variety of affordable, high-quality goods and products, including their own brands Coastal Green CBD and Dankadence.
“We are drastically more affordable,” he said. “We keep things as affordable as we can.”
While many competing retailers are focused on margins, Coastal Green Wellness takes pride in cultivating hands-on relationships with suppliers and manufacturers, ensuring they offer the highest quality and safest products to their consumers.
“We send our products for random screening to make sure it matches with what the supplier supplied me with. We are testing everything at multiple stages.” Spang said. “It’s the standards we’ve held ourselves to.”
Coastal Green Wellness offers products including tinctures, oils, topical creams, gummies, capsules, vapes, coffee, tea, flower and more.
Within the last year, Coastal Green Wellness launched a new Cannabis elixir under the Dankadence brand, aimed at making the THC edible experience more social and consistent. The Dankadence Elixir is a THC-infused ginger limeade or passion fruit punch flavored beverage additive made with real ingredients.
“It’s for people that are looking for alcohol alternatives, manage stress or enjoy socially,” said Spang. “What we’re trying to do is normalize THC intake. This can be a very safe alternative to alcohol or other intoxicants that people take on a daily basis.”
Pain, sleep, stress and anxiety are four most common reasons why people purchase products from Coastal Green Wellness. Coastal Green Wellness offers CBD and THC products that will help reduce a wide list of pain-related issues people are experiencing through lab-tested cannabis products.
“CBD is much closer to a vitamin or supplement than a pharmaceutical.” Spang said.
Coastal Green Wellness started making its own products in-house and offers wholesale distribution and white labeling, Spang said.
Coastal Green Wellness offers a wellness program and members can receive exclusive price discounts plus cash back on every purchase made. Veterans also receive 15% off all products.
When a customer shops at Coastal Green Wellness, they can expect an experienced and knowledgeable staff member to assist them and answer any questions. Coastal Green Wellness mission statement is: “Our goal at Coastal Green Wellness is to be a trusted partner in your wellness journey by providing a diverse range of federally legal and lab tested cannabis products.”
Spang said Coastal Green Wellness ensures every customer walks out of the door feeling knowledgeable and comfortable with the products they have purchased.
“Or [customers] can contact us with questions or concerns and we can help them with their wellness journey.” Spang said.
Spang owns and operates five retail locations: The Market Common Coastal Green Wellness located at 2954 B Howard Ave. in Myrtle Beach; the North Myrtle Beach Coastal Green Wellness at 1220 Hwy 17 S. in North Myrtle Beach; Decatur Coastal Green Wellness in Decatur, Georgia, West End Joint in Atlanta, Georgia; and the newest Coastal Green Wellness is located at 679 Main St. in North Myrtle Beach in the Shops on Main.
The newest location is set to have its grand opening in April. To learn more head to www.coastalgreenwellness.com or email info@coastalgreenwellness.com for more information.
