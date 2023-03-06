Chris Medeiros, a local financial advisor with Edward Jones, attributes his branch's success to his deep connected roots in the Grand Strand. Medeiros has lived in seven different states but calls South Carolina home.
“I’ve lived here the longest. This is home,” said Medeiros, with a smile on his face.
Chris and his wife Amy both graduated from Coastal Carolina University. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemistry and later earned his master's degree in business from Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. After he and his wife got married, they relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he worked as an internal auditor for the University of Tennessee. In 2018, Chris and Amy moved back to the Grand Strand with their twin boys to be closer to their families.
“Our family has deep roots in the area,” he said. “We’re a local family.”
Chris' wife Amy and her family have lived in the area for over 150 years where many local roads have been named after them. They also own The Pier at Garden City where they proudly still work and keep busy year- round. Chris and Amy have three sons: Owen, Brayden and Kai.
Medeiros began building his Edward Jones branch in 2018 while working from an affiliated office on Highway 544. In January 2021, Medeiros acquired his current office space.
“I built my branch over on 544 and then I merged my business with this branch,” he said.
Chris' current office is located at 11947 Grandhaven Dr., Suite L in Murrells Inlet.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris went door to door to meet prospective clients and prides himself in building those relationships from square one.
“Edward Jones is different from other firms because we interact face to face,” he said.
When a client calls his office, they can expect to speak with either Chris or his assistant Christine. Their clients will never be put on hold for long periods of time or speak to a recording. When a prospective client chooses to work with Chris they can count on a very hands-on experience.
“Our whole approach is built on being personable,” Medeiros said.
Edward Jones offers a variety of services such as investing in stocks, mutual funds, education funds, bonds, life, and long-term care insurances, Traditional and Roth IRA’s, CD’s, savings and 401K plans for businesses in addition to many more.
"I want my clients to feel confident in calling me to discuss their options when it comes to making big financial decisions,” he said. “That's what I'm here for."
Medeiros said that everything his clients do with their money is based on their personal and financial goals. He's there as a guide to help achieve those goals.
During a typical meeting with a new client, Chris will help create a plan toward your short and long-term goals, identify your risk tolerance and what additional principles are important to you.
“That's why face to face is so important. I can see you, read your expressions and explain topics in detail for you to understand completely. We can talk about what’s important to you,” Medeiros said.
Together, you and Chris will create a plan that is unique to you and your values.
“We work as a team. We put together a plan to help reach your goals” Medeiros said.
Aside from business, they are always willing to give a helping hand. After Hurricane Ian, his team called every client to see if anyone needed anything. Medeiros said he had a chainsaw and his truck to offer and was ready to help clients in need.
“It’s part of building those relationships. We want our clients to know that if they ever need anything, they can call the office. Whether it’s financial or something else,” Medeiros said. “We’re more than happy to help if anyone ever needs us.”
Medeiros is licensed in 23 states and is eager to help anyone in need of a financial advisor.
For more information, set up an appointment or to learn more, call 843-299-1000 or email Chris.Medeiros@edwardjones.com.
