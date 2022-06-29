You can find their stores from the coast of North Carolina to the Isle of Palms near Charleston, but did you know Eagles Beachwear was born right here in Myrtle Beach?
“Mom and Dad came to Myrtle Beach in 1981,” explained their daughter, Sydney Shilo. “They were looking for a place where they could work during the summer and then travel together during the off season.”
Ironically, Sam Lauren and his wife Kathryn Glynn didn’t originally plan on opening a beachwear store. In fact, there first endeavor was called Eagles Beef and Beer.
“They opened in a two-story building that had a few t-shirts and hats on the first floor and a restaurant on the second floor,” said their son Daniel Lauren, now general manager of the company.
As it turned out, the beach apparel side of the business turned out to be very profitable and the couple from Philadelphia, now residents of Myrtle Beach, began expanding their beachwear products.
Today, Eagles Beachwear and its sister store, Bargain Beachwear, have become synonymous with South Carolina and North Carolina beaches
Lauren said Eagles Beachwear has 16 locations. Recently, the company opened surfer resort shops in Isle of Palms and in Litchfield Beach, called Pipeline.
During peak summer months, the company employs between 350 and 500 people.
Lauren and Shilo credit the initial success of the company on their parents’ hard work.
“My Dad and Mom both have a very keen sense for business. Both had high work ethics and were very committed to their business,” said Shilo.
During the early years, the beachwear company purchased basic beach necessities, but over the years Eagles has expanded its offerings focusing on the highest quality goods available.
“Vacationers like to take something home as a gift and that’s why we make sure that most items in the store have Myrtle Beach on it,” said Lauren. Stores in other coastal cities and towns served by Eagles have customized merchandise also.
Lauren and Shilo said another key to the company’s success is the goal to provide quality merchandise at the best price.
“We want people to return so we insist on the best quality at the lowest prices, guaranteed,” said Shilo.
Eagles has created its own brands, too. Carolina Saltwater and Coastal Swell have become popular with customers.
What can you find at Eagles Beachwear?
“What can’t you find?” laughed Lauren. “In short, anything and everything for the beach.”
Umbrellas, floats, sunscreen, goggles, life jackets for kids, rash guards, apparel and accessories and an incredible variety of souvenirs top the list.
But don’t forget trendy clothing, footwear, bathing suits, towels and toys for kids.
“Basically, everything you can imagine for the beach while you are on vacation,” said Shilo.
Although Eagles Beachwear caters to vacationers, this locally-owned company also has many loyal local customers. (Locals receive a 10% discount.)
Like many businesses, Eagles Beachwear is looking for employees to provide excellent customer service.
“We offer competitive pay, flexible hours and seasonal or year-round employment,” said Shilo.
Eagles Beachwear has an online store, too. Visit www.eaglesbeachwear.net to shop their online inventory. The company is currently looking to enhance the online store and expand the company’s digital presence.
Locally-owned and locally-operated, Eagles Beachwear cherishes it roots that go deep in Myrtle Beach and surrounding communities.
