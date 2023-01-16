Home Show 2023 more than its name.
Spring is just around the corner, why not welcome it with fresh new home and yard ideas from the 43rd Annual Home Show. The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s 2023 Home Show showcases dozens of exhibitors offering products and services for your home. You can get ideas rolling for Spring and Summer home decorating, maintenance, remodeling, building and more.
Thinking about a new pool or spa this summer? Landscapers, sunroom contractors and pool specialists will gladly show you how to transform your backyard into a fun playground by transforming your outdoor living area.
The show, which runs from Feb. 3-5 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, the event features much more and has something for just about everyone.
The Home Show will be blooming with ideas and professionals to inspire plus show goers will find inspiration in other areas of the show as well.
Association Special Events Coordinator Petrina Bartel said the 43rd Annual Home Show will have culinary demonstrations from dumpling making to desserts. One of the new culinary workshops will be Chase McIntosh Bailie from Clemson Cooperative Extension offering recipes for herb butters and how to make your own trendy “Butter Board.”
“With meats and cheeses getting so expensive for charcuterie boards, more and more people are making butter boards,” Bartel said, a new trend in home entertaining.
The show will welcome back the Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild to exhibit and sell works from various arts using different mediums. In addition to their exhibit space guild members will be creating on site throughout the day where visitors can see first-hand the skilled artists work. The creative inspiration for show goers does not stop there, Bartel said “We will also have a wall mural artist at the show this year.” In addition to exhibiting mural artist Jessica Schwiers from Barnacle Born Designs will be giving a talk about the subject to attendees. There are many ways visitors will find to make their home décor unique at the show.
The show will offer seminars like “Downsizing Done Right” by Tracy Dilligard from Smooth Transitions Myrtle Beach. She will be giving 10 tips to simplify and declutter your home. While PcRx Computers will offer tips on how to avoid hackers in their presentation. Visitors are welcome to ask questions of these specialists while attending the seminars.
Another special interest booth returning is Clemson Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardeners “Plant Clinic” booth. Master Gardeners will be available throughout the show to answer questions and give information about caring for your plants and yard.
For those that have visited the show in the past you know the association has always been very supportive of animals, this year’s show is no exception. A new feature at the show will be daily dog training tips. Trish Ryan, 4 Paws Drive Dog Training, will be on hand with her over 30 years of dog training experience to help with problem behaviors and demonstrate some new training techniques. Training tips take place daily at 3 p.m. during the show. This just may come in handy if you choose to adopt from Grand Strand Humane Society’s pet adoption booth. This booth is always popular with guests, the two 2022 shows allowed more than 50 furry friends find forever homes.
Every year, the association hosts a pet adoption booth and silent auction to benefit a local animal rescue organization. This year’s beneficiary is the Grand Strand Humane Society. Bartel said businesses and individuals from all over have donated lots of outstanding items for the auction.
“We have everything from vacation stays to a beautiful chandelier to a chicken coop,” she said.
The show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday Feb. 3 and 4 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 5. Admission is $5 for adults or $10 for a three-day pass. There is no charge for children under 16. To find out more about the show go to https://springshow.hghba.com for details.
The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association was founded as a non-profit group in 1969 by a small group of builders and contractors to foster professionalism in the home building trade. The association has grown to over 500 members from the two counties representing professional builders, developers, remodelers, building material suppliers, subcontractors, financial institutions, real estate professionals, and many others who offer products and services for the homeowner.
