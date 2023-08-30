Once again, the Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show, Sept. 15-17, will have pros from all over the building industry spectrum.
Industry pros like landscapers for outdoor living, awnings, new shades, or shutters (including hurricane shutters) or windows, curbing, garage doors and flooring, plumbers, builders, interior decorators, and anything that has to do with your home, you’re going to find it there,” said Petrina Bartel, special events coordinator for the sponsor of the show—the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association.
“This is a time for people to come out and talk to the pros themselves and ask questions and get ideas.”
This three day bustling event at Myrtle Beach Convention Center has over 200 booths with exhibitors ready to help home owners make decisions about their home.
“The show is one of the biggest of its kind in South Carolina and which we are extremely,” said Rose Anne O’Reilly, executive vice president of the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association.
O’Reilly has been with the event since its inception many years ago and notes that the show’s workshops, demos, and seminars are extremely popular.
These experiences bring the aspect of it’s not just a house, this is a home. At the Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show the workshop area is filled with presenters each day with special interests for homeowners from cooking and decorating to gardening.
This show will be no different with an interesting array of topics from holiday horticulture tips, decorating with gourds, interior design remodeling tips and some great cooks and bakers sharing recipes and samples at their demos.
There are other special features as well, Specialty Market, Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild Show and Sale, Clemson Extension “Plant Clinic” and Grand Strand Humane Society’s pet adoption booth which is particularly near and dear to O’Reilly’s heart.
She noted that last year the Humane Society found forever homes for many pets during the show.
Likewise, Bartel is proud of the work the show does with the humane society.
“Grand Strand [Humane Society] is working hard to get a new facility and this is just another way for them to get those homeless pets out and for people to meet them and hopefully adopt them,” she said. “People just love to come and see them.”
The Specialty Market has wonderful local vendors; Mother Fletcher’s Jam, Jellies and Sauces, KSSEA Farm with local honey, Bliss Tea with special tea blends, Kings Gift Baskets, Bella Vita Essentials with their spice blends, vinegars, and oils. The International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach’s Bread Club will be a part of the Specialty Market as well, selling freshly made artisan bread.
Looking for answers to a problem with your plants or garden? Bring a picture or description of your issue to the master gardeners in the “Plant Clinic” booth from the Clemson Extension Service. The master gardeners will be there all weekend to answer your questions.
Show guests always enjoy visiting the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild show and sale, featuring lots of unique items to choose from.
Visit 2023 Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak St., Myrtle Beach and be a part of all that is happening at this year’s show. The show will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, as well as 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
Admission is $5 for adults. No charge for children under 16. A three-day pass is $10.
For more information, go to https://fallshow.hghba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.