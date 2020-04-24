South Carolina stands to get about $4 billion in the next week or ten days to keep small business employees working and the state’s economy afloat.
That’s the estimate of how much is headed to the Palmetto State through the new Payroll Protection Program (PPP) after banks jumped on the task of submitting applications so the state’s businesses could get their share of the $350 billion stimulus program.
The PPP was designed by the federal government to help compensate employees for the money that’s been lost through the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting business slowdown.
Demand for the money was so high, in fact, that it ran out early Thursday morning, slightly ahead of what some experts were predicting.
Wayne Wicker, chairman and chief executive officer of South Atlantic Bank, said his staff stayed late into the night Wednesday because they knew the money was about to run out, and they wanted their customers to get their share of the first-come, first-serve funds.
During the two weeks when applications were being taken, Wicker’s bank processed more than 650 applications, accounting for about $75 million in loans, and that was with only about one week to prepare for the onslaught.
Banks had ten days to close their loans and distribute the money.
“We got hundreds of them day one and over the weekend. We started working seven days a week as soon as the program started,” Wicker said, taking off only for Easter and a little family time.
One of the early problems was constant changes being made to the program by the government.
“They were kind of building the plane as they were flying it, so to speak,” he said.
Fred Green, president and CEO of the S.C. Bankers Association, reported that as of this past Monday at 2 p.m., $220 billion had already been allocated, with about $2.8 billion of that headed to South Carolina. By noon on Wednesday, 20,000 PPP applications had been approved for South Carolina for a total of $3.8 billion. However, Green said Friday that when the final numbers are tallied, he believes that figure will exceed $4 billion.
The bad news is: now that the money is gone it’s gone.
Frank Smith, vice president and communications project manager with First Citizens Bank, said in a written statement while funds remained in the program, “At First Citizens Bank, we’re working day and night to help our business customers access this money. We know it’s a stressful and challenging time for them – but we’re here to help them and our customers.”
Anderson Brothers Bank reported earlier in the week having received nearly 850 loan requests that its employees immediately processed and submitted to the Small Business Administration for approval. At that time, almost $68 million had been approved for local ABB customers to use to pay their employees. ABB’s final tally was 1,083 loans for a total of $75 million.
Through the PPP/CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) bill, banks did not approve the loans that were aimed at businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
At least 75 percent of the loans must go to pay employees and the remaining 25 percent can be used for mortgage interest, rent and utilities over eight weeks. The interest rate is only 1 percent, and if the money is spent properly, the loan is forgiven.
That wasn’t enough to convince Amanda Roof with Amanda’s Collection in Downtown Conway to seek one of the loans.
She says some media outlets made the loans seem as simple as walking in and walking out with money, but it wasn’t that easy.
She says there are a number of details to be followed in spending the money for the loan to be forgiven. Also, she said, it doesn’t pay for vendors including those selling merchandise.
“It’s scary and it’s frustrating,” she said.
Conway Downtown Alive executive director Hillary Howard said she thinks the majority of Conway’s downtown businesses have applied for a loan of some sort. She said she’s been getting lots of questions from business owners, but this past week she knew of only one who had been approved.
“A lot of businesses are concerned about the forgiveness portion,” Howard said.
She reported that area banks were indeed overwhelmed. Unofficial reports were that some of the banks were cranking up early in the mornings and working late into the nights and weekends to handle the demand.
“I would say a majority, if not all, of the Conway businesses are certainly challenged during this time, but they are a very optimistic and positive group. They are entrepreneurs for a reason. I’m very happy to see them thinking like outside of the box,” she said.
Devin Parks, director of economic development and government relations with the Conway Chamber of Commerce, likes the help he believes the loans are offering area businesses.
“It’s definitely making a big difference in a lot of businesses. It’s allowing businesses to keep their employees hired, really to take advantage of their ability to work with local banks that normally don’t offer Small Business Association loans because of risk reward type deals,” he said.
Overall, Parks thinks it’s an incredibly beneficial program.
Green agrees that the program is a good deal for many businesses.
“I would encourage any employer to participate in it, if they can, and plan to keep their employees on the payroll, and that’s really what the program is designed for,” he said before the funds were all promised.
The program is aimed at businesses that have remained operational during the COVID-19 crisis, and to help employees not lose their paychecks.
However, if a business is closed and currently has no one working, this particular protection does not apply.
The types of businesses that Green said likely qualified were restaurants, truckers, professional organizations like certified public accountants, doctor’s offices, dental offices and a host of manufacturers.
Employees who have been laid off of their jobs should apply for unemployment benefits, Green said, adding that applications for unemployment have gone “way up” as a result of the coronavirus.
“That’s not just in South Carolina, that’s throughout the country,” he said.
The loans were also available to nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, self-employed individuals, sole proprietorships and independent contractors.
Although across the country, the PPP money went fast, Green predicted late this past week that there could be more on the way. Legislators were considering allotting another almost $500 billion to the program. The final number appeared to be about $484 billion, but all of that wasn’t allowed to the PPP loans.
Although banks are taking and submitting applications for the funds, they are not the entities approving or disapproving them. That duty was left to the Small Business Administration, and banks aren’t making much money off of the deals.
In regard to the hardworking bankers, Green said, “What they get out of it is helping their customers…so I’m sure everybody understands that the bank’s not making money on a 1 percent interest rate.”
They devoted a large amount of time to the program with some rotating employees so they could process the applications 24 hours day, even on Saturdays and Sundays. The applications were submitted one at a time.
“That kind of comes with the DNA of a banker, they want to do everything they can to help their customers and their communities…It’s just the banking industry doing what we always do, jumping in and helping in a crisis, and this is the role we can play in this one,” Green said.
He added that he is proud of the state’s bankers, with almost all of them involved in the loan application process, considering the amount of time and resources they poured into this program to help their customers.
“I can’t be more tickled with the support they’ve given their customers and the economy,” he said.
Go to Treasury.gov/CARES.
