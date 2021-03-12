It’s been two years since SOS Cares officials expected to begin moving their clients into the Oak Tree Farm development off Medlen Parkway, but the long-awaited event is finally here.
SOS Care’s executive director Sarah Pope said they bought the land two years ago and began planning immediately, but it feels more like 20 years to her.
Now the first residence, that will house five adults, is open and the first residents have spent about three weeks there, according to Pope, who doesn’t even try to contain her excitement.
Before the final move, she said, “When I’ve got that final document in my hand I will be drinking champagne in the parking lot…We are definitely waiting to break that bottle and get the furniture moved in which has been in the storehouse for several months.”
The first resident to move was Mark Flannery of Myrtle Beach, a Carolina Forest grocery clerk, who addressed the group at a groundbreaking back in 2019.
The purpose of the new development is to give adults, some with aging parents who can no longer care for them, a chance to be independent.
Pope said, “everything you could imagine, or not imagine” has happened to delay the development planned for 150 adults who live with a range of special conditions from autism to learning disabilities, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy and even people who have suffered strokes.
Waiting has also been hard for the clients, she said. Some of them have changed jobs and found other opportunities because they’ve lost their employment due to COVID. There have been lots of changes and lots of growth, she said, “which are all good things when you’re going to learn how to live by yourself and be independent.”
Another delay caused by COVID was difficulty getting the necessary building materials.
Now that the first home is open, the group will turn its focus to two new two-story buildings to shelter 48 residents. Officials hope to begin building in June and be ready for residents in June of 2022.
Although there will eventually be housing for 150 people, Pope said, they have more than 250 people who have expressed an interest in living there, and that’s without the benefit of advertising.
She calls the population of Oak Tree Farm, compared to the need, “a tiny drop in the bucket.”
“The need for housing is just huge and, I mean, in South Carolina alone, there’s over 100,000 people with these types of disabilities that are going to be looking for housing.”
Fundraising for the new development has been nonstop since a dream turned into a plan for the Conway housing development.
The first building was paid for with funds from the S.C. Housing Trust Fund and other donations to SOS Cares.
The group has a fundraiser planned now for April 26 at Top Golf in Myrtle Beach. People who want to participate in or help sponsor the event can sign up at the group’s website at soscaressc.org.
The group also has a Buy A Brick campaign for people to buy bricks, at $200 each, that will be placed in a pathway within the community.
The group has a $90,000 bond from the City of Conway for the project’s perimeter landscaping, but Pope doesn't expect it actually to cost that much. Pope said the city is simply trusting that they’re going to do it, and they will.
“We have the money, but it wasn’t money we wanted to spend on that right now. We’ll find more money. That’s what we do,” she said.
She said the city recognizes how many delays they’ve had and is trying to help them.
All of the potential residents of the Oak Tree Farm community have completed a package of training that covered cooking, cleaning, managing finances and relationships, living a healthy lifestyle, maintaining hygiene and more.
Each residence will include a communal living area and kitchen plus five bedrooms and five bathrooms. There will also be washing machines and dryers. The residences are designed so a resident, who isn’t too socially-minded can close himself away from the others and live comfortably without too much stimulation.
The development will also eventually have a swimming pool and amenity center (that’s next up) and residents will be offered physical therapy. Volunteers say they will help the residents, who are able, to be job ready and they’ll help them with transportation to their jobs.
The residents will also have service from Coast RTA paratransit buses.
Pope does not suffer from tunnel vision focused solely on Conway and Oak Tree Farm. When the Conway community is complete, she hopes to expand her work to other areas.
“In South Carolina alone, there’s over 100,000 people with these types of disabilities that are going to be looking for housing,” she said, later adding that her plan is, after she gets Oak Tree Farm up and running, to help people throughout the state build similar communities.
“There’s a national movement trying to solve this housing problem across the nation,” she said.
