Local childcare facilities are taking state officials’ guidelines regarding the coronavirus seriously.
And one of the main take-away messages is that parents should not send their kids to daycare just for socialization if there are other options.
Dale M. Helms, owner of Carolina Forest Child Development & Learning Center said, “If our staff dwindles and we have limited spots as far as daycare places, we’re asking parents to please be respectful of healthcare professionals who have to go to work.”
Helms said the children of first responders such as firefighters attend the center, and those parents are grateful his business is staying open.
The center, at 214 Ronnie Court in Carolina Forest, generally has about 150 children a day, and about half have been attending in the last few days.
That center, like the others, is taking extra precautions such as having the parent drop the child off at the door instead of going into the classroom with the child.
Teachers are helping students wash their hands as soon as they arrive, and they are also asking that only one person bring the child to the door.
Conway Daycare at 1100 Church St. in Conway was planning to stay open for business as long as possible, but they opted to close Monday. They hope to reopen in April.
“I have parents that have to go to work and staff that needs to get paid,” said director Toni Inzauto.
Lovell Weekday Ministry at First Baptist Church, 603 Elm St. in Conway closed its doors March 18 and will stay closed until public school reopens.
At this time, that’s scheduled for April 1.
Dana Stauffer, with the ministry, said the parents of the approximately 100 children on the roll have been “very positive and understanding,” and most of them are either staying home from work or have someone to care for their children when they do work.
Angela Brown, owner of Kids Paradise Child Development Center at 4716 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, said her facility “is definitely on the radar about cleanliness.”
Brown said she’s going to do her best to stay open so the parents of the children who attend can keep working.
“I don’t know what the next few weeks will bring, but staying open is definitely our plan,” she said.
One day last week, only 65 of the 166 children registered attended.
“If one of our children or a parent or a staff member got sick, we’d close, but we’re doing our best to keep everybody working,” she said.
