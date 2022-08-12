ABOUT THE BRAVES

Head coach: Ben Hampton

Record: 6-8 in two seasons at Socastee and 48-29 overall

Last year: 2-6, tied for third place in Region VI-5A, lost in first round of state playoffs

Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense

Players to watch: LB Arber Lekani, OL Dylan Breese, QB Rocco Wojcik, WR Steven Greene, WR/DB Quadir Scott, DB Marvin Lewis, WR Zach Starkey

Breakout candidate: RB Caden O’Keefe averaged better than seven yards per carry last year as Luke Bozard’s backup, and he’s ready to take over the top spot. Along with an experienced offensive line, he could easily triple the 300 rushing yards from his sophomore season.

Keys to success: The Braves will need to develop either a robust team or a short memory in a hurry. Every one of the team’s opponents prior to region play has qualified for at least a state semifinal in the past two seasons. It will be put-up or shut-up time right off the bat.