Ben Hampton doesn’t want to put anyone down.
Previous coaches, players, anyone associated with Socastee football, really.
But at some point, turnover and environmental confusion weren’t exactly doing the Braves any favors. When Hampton was hired in the spring of 2020, he was the team’s third head coach in 14 months. About a month after he was announced as the program’s next leader, the pandemic shut down schools and practices and even weight room access.
Needless to say, those factors inspired an attrition battle for the ages at the Class 5A program.
Some who appeared destined to suit up for Socastee changed course. At least a few who stuck around were doing little more than going through the motions. Hampton wasn’t surprised.
“From a kid’s perspective, he wants to know you have their best interests in mind. If they don’t think you’re going to invest in people, you’ve got a problem,” Hampton said.
“As adults, we often lose track of that. The eye starts to wander more toward the win-loss column. If you take care of your kids, the win-loss column tends to take care of itself.”
To do that, being there every day can make a world of difference.
The Braves are starting to look like a team that is feeding off that stable environment.
Heading into 2022, Socastee has arguably its best combination of offensive and defensive weapons in years. That’s not to say others in Region VI-5A haven’t made strides in their own right.
But the Braves are clearly more concerned with their own house first. They’re breaking down the problems of the past while keeping their minds on the present and future.
“We had some mistakes late in games, couple penalties, couple fumbles, couple interceptions,” third-year starting quarterback Rocco Wojcik said, laughing at his role in the last part. “I think we’re ready to fight. We had some games taken from us last year that we should have won.”
What Wojcik was talking about was a number of fourth-quarter situations that led the team to a 2-6 overall record after the 4-2 mark during Hampton’s inaugural 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign. The losing record stunk, but it was also understandable.
Three of the Braves’ losses came by four points or fewer, meaning a couple touchdowns worth of point differential would have changed the perception for outsiders.
Clearly, though, the puzzle isn’t all that incomplete. Socastee returns three starting offensive linemen and has more skill position standouts - like Wojcik, receivers Steven Greene, Quadir Scott, Josh Brown and Zach Sarkey and tailback Caden O’Keefe - that this team could rely on in some time.
Along with key returners on defense in nose tackle Keron Starks (a 6-foot-2, 285 pounds), linebackers Arber Lekani and John Iannone and defensive backs Elijah Mencken and Marvis Lewis, this is a well-rounded team that may turn out to be Horry County’s biggest surprise this fall.
"I think we’re on the brink,” Hampton said. “I thought we were on the brink last year. We were close to making that 2-6 record flipped the other way. … Since they’ve been on varsity, they’ve only been with me. It’s a little different culture now. You can see it in their work ethic and how we do things. They can see the accountability.”
