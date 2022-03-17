Reviewed by Todd Harms
Simple. Unpretentious. Authentic.
While these words have been used to describe Greek food before, never have they been truer!
Opa Opa Taverna & Bakery is one of the newest eateries in Myrtle Beach and offering some of the best food available along the Grand Strand.
Liljana (Lily) Parastatidis is the owner/operator of Opa Opa and has been in the business since she was 11 years old.
Having relocated from New York City, she is a seasoned restaurateur with a track record for success. The menu offers a generous selection of Greek favorites.
The food is the product of her own family recipes passed down generationally and made with fresh, natural ingredients. Generous portions are made to order and reasonably priced.
One menu item they are known for is the beef and lamb Gyro. The meat is seasoned and cooked to perfection and the tzatziki sauce is fantastic.
Another favorite is the stuffed pepper and with good reason. Lily’s daughter Hristina makes the long list of dessert offerings from scratch. While the baklava is the best I’ve tasted, the entire list is worth mention.
Frappes and Greek coffee, beer and wine are all available.
It feels like you are sitting down to eat a meal with family.
Staff is quick to answer questions about the menu and checks on you often during your visit. Conversation comes easy as Lily shares her vision for the restaurant and the journey she has taken to get here.
The dream that spurred Lily on to open the restaurant- to share her family’s culinary art to feed people and make them happy! After all, Opa is a Greek folk expression of good cheer!
Her mission is evident as she interacts with customers. Whether you are a local or here on vacation, add this restaurant to your list and give Lily and her family the opportunity to provide a top notch dining experience.
Opa Opa Taverna and Bakery is located in the Publix shopping center next to Starbucks at 7955 North Kings Hwy. and open daily! Call 843.997.2425 or visit www.OpaOpaTaverna.com
Note: If you have a restaurant you would like reviewed, email info@myhorrynews.com
