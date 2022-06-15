It’ll be non-stop dance at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for Showstopper finals June 27 – July 2.
The event is free to watch. The competition is also livestreamed at www.goshowstopper.com.
“The choreography is like they’d do for Lady Gaga at award shows,” says Nikki Cole, director of marketing and media relations with Showstopper.
The production company holds about 45 productions nationally each year with young people from 3-18 or 19 years old, depending when they graduate high school.
The dancers register for Showstopper through their dance studio and they prepare, Cole says, “like they would with any sport.
“They have practice and classes every day and, on the weekends, they come compete with us.”
There are three levels of competition – performance, advanced and competitive - and four different age groups.
A dancer’s spot is determined by how many hours of dance is taken at the home studio.
Dancers don’t have to win anything to participate in Showstopper, they just have to compete to be in the finals.
Cole explained that dancers who take only a couple hours of dance a week are more recreational and they compete at a lower level.
Professionals “right out of the dance industry” judge the competition and every dancer gets a medal and every routine gets a trophy. The type medal or trophy is determined by the dancer’s score.
Cole says the Showstopper competition is like a concert, complete with “a big audience, elaborate stage, and a LED background screen with lighting to match.
“When the kids come on stage, it looks like a professional awards show or a movie event.”
Started in 1978, founder Debbie Roberts had a son who played sports and a daughter who danced.
According to the Showstopper website, when Roberts saw the excitement her son got from his athletics, she wanted to create the same experience for dancers.
With her 8-year-old daughter Angel suggesting the name, Roberts used her savings to book four competitions, and Showstopper was born. The event is now in more than 40 United States cities and more than 50,000 dancers participate each year.
“We’re a national company, but it’s a family-run business that’s hands-on with their hearts and souls in every aspect of the company,” Cole says.
“We make every kid feel special and no matter how they place or how they score, they feel like they’re at the Grammys.”
