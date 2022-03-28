Sherry J. Walker
A funeral service for Sherry J. Walker, 68, will be held March 30 at 11 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Phillips officiating.
Ms. Sherry passed away March 27 at her residence with her loving family by her side, following an extended illness.
Born May 9, 1953, she was a daughter of Sarah Joan Vaught Martin. She was predeceased by one brother, Stevie Johnson.
Ms. Sherry attended Faith Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She loved doing her arts, crafts, flowers, plus going to the Aynor Senior Center and gardening.
She is survived by one son, Jason Walker (Danielle); one daughter, Heather Peavy (Dustin); two grandchildren, Evin Hatcher and Liam Hatcher; four brothers, David Johnson, Timmy Johnson, Buddy Johnson and Mark Guthrie; one sister, Kim McMillan; and a special friend, Ronnie Hatcher.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Ms. Sherry and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
