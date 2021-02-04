Billy Colman Prince
LORIS-Graveside services for Billy Colman Prince, 80, will be held Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. in Red Oak Cemetery with Dr. Louis Venable officiating.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
Mr. Prince passed away Feb. 3.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Marvin Adison and Cornie Elsie Strickland
Prince. He was a member of the Loris Masonic Lodge and the Loris First
Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon.
Prior to retirement, he was employed with Horry County Public Works.
He was predeceased by a brother, Edwin M. Prince; and two sisters, Mary P. Hughes and Louvenia Garrett.
Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Linda Johnson Prince of Loris.
Memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris 29569.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.