Sally E. Osborne
Funeral services for Sally E. Osborne, 92, will be held Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery.
Ms. Osborne passed away Jan. 22 at her home.
Born Oct. 29, 1930 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Chap and Mary Russ Tindal. Ms. Osborne was of the Baptist faith. She raised many chihuahuas in her lifetime and loved all of her pets dearly.
Along with her parents, Ms. Osborne was predeceased by three sons, Danny, Rand and Bobby Marlowe; two brothers, Elwood and Everette Tindal; one sister, Drew Presnell; and her former husband and father of her children, Pearlie Marlowe.
Surviving are three sons, Dane Marlowe of Conway, Ricky Marlowe of Concord, N.C. and Brooky Marlowe of Conway; eight grandchildren, Danny, Brian, Dan, Chap, Toni, Christy, Bridgett and Melissa; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Charlie R. Tindal of Conway; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3231 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
