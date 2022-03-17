Russell Durant McKenzie
Russell Durant McKenzie, 63, passed away March 16 in Senior Care of Marion following an illness.
Mr. Russell was the son of the late Benjamin Durant McKenzie and Eubena Dorrell. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Scotty McKenzie.
As a former owner, Mr. McKenzie retired from Industrial Rewinding. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Master Mason.
Mr. Russell loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and drinking Pepsi Colas while visiting the beach.
He was an avid Carolina Panthers and Dale Earnhardt fan.
He is survived by one daughter, Taylor McKenzie (Robert Johnson); two stepdaughters, Ashlee Wolfe and Meghan Carter (Scooter); five grandchildren, Brinson Johnson, Caydence Brady, Rivers Rabon, Maddox Rabon and Carter.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, SC 29511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.