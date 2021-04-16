Rupert Clifton Boyd
A graveside service for Rupert Clifton Boyd, 76, was held April 15 in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Boyd went home to be with the Lord April 13 at his residence in the Shell Community of Horry County.
He was born May 9, 1944, in Conway, a son of the late George Rupert and Sula Mae Gore Boyd.
He was also predeceased by his son, Dixon Paul Boyd; and siblings, Donald Boyd, Ronald Boyd, Shirley Temples and Shelby Steele.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. Clifton was a longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
Clifton referred to himself as a M.D. (machine doctor) while working for Crenshaw Vending Service for many years as a vending machine mechanic.
Mr. Boyd is survived by his wife of fifty-two years;Perry Boyd (Christy) and Sherri B. Woodward; siblings, Cleaton Boyd (Brenda), Kenneth Boyd (Jan), Betty Doyle, Linda Branton (Frank) and Janice Montgomery; grandchildren, Ashley Boyd Cooper (Matt), Matthew Woodward, Austin Rabon, Houston Rabon and Bella Rabon; great-grandchildren, AnnaBella Grace Cooper and Kinley Rain Cooper; along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.