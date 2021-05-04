Thelton Roger Suggs
Thelton "Roger" Suggs, 60, of Loris passed away April 22 at his home.
Roger was born Oct. 28, 1960, in Loris to his parents, the late Paul Suggs and Doris Herring.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Suggs.
Survivors include his life partner, Beth Butler; his two brothers, Paul Ray Herring Sr. and his wife, Sandra, and Monty Suggs and his partner Kari Strickland.
Roger is also survived by a sister-in-law, Melissa Suggs; two nieces, Ashley Suggs and Paula Rae Herring; and one nephew, Paul Ray Herring Jr., along with his five K9 companions.
Roger was a mechanic for many years and he enjoyed working on cars. In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his brothers. Roger had a huge heart and would do anything he could to help anyone.
He will be missed!!
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
