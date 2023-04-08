Robert “Mac” McCormick
A funeral service for Robert W. McCormick, 88, will be held in Beacon Baptist Church, 7921 SC-544, Myrtle Beach, April 11 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. McCormick took his final breath April 6, surrounded by loved ones. On Oct. 5, 1934, the world became a little brighter, as it welcomed Mac. Mac lived a full life filled with joy and happiness. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his daughter, Roberta; his son, Albert; son-in-law, Mike; and many grandchildren, extended family and his Beacon Baptist Church family.
Mac had an incredible impact on anyone who was lucky enough to know him. He lit up every room he walked into. He was kindhearted, sensitive and humorous. He always knew how to crack a joke, and his timing was impeccable. He truly enjoyed making other people laugh.
Growing up, Mac lived with his four siblings and his parents, Edna and Robert. He was a dedicated brother and son. Early on, Mac enlisted in the Army. He was proud to serve and protect his country. When Mac returned from his service, he was unsure of what line of work he wanted to pursue. He went to the local Steamfitter 602 Union where he became a steamfitter and welder for more than 50 years.
To Mac, nothing was more important than his family. He attended the McSwor family reunion every other year, where he got to spend time with his family from Michigan, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Mississippi. Mac’s grandchildren were very important to him and being involved in their lives was a priority. He always attended their sporting events, birthdays and important life events.
To say that he will be missed is an understatement, but his life and the love he shared will be carried out by the countless beautiful memories that his family and loved ones cherish.
The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Beacon Baptist Church, 7921 SC-544, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
