Robert Joseph “Bobby” Grimm Jr.
Robert Joseph “Bobby” Grimm Jr., 75, passed away June 3 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Sept. 5, 1947 in Conway, he was a son of the late Robert Joseph Grimm Sr. and Carrie Mabel Johnson Grimm.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Tommy Grimms; and sister, Mary Kathleen Todd.
Bobby was a loving husband, father grandfather and friend. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and NASCAR.
Bobby and Joann built and owned G&B Discount Center for more than thirty years. They also ran the Conway Dirt Track for several years where they owned a couple of cars. Bobby’s CB handle was Mohawk for many years.
Bobby is survived by his wife of fifty- two years, Joann Jordan Grimm; children, Harriet Holmes and Kandice Holmes; a special little baby, “Boo Boo”; a very special niece, Sabrina Hardee (David); grandchildren, Charlie Murrell, Briggs Causey and Cameron Cause.
He also loved his dogs Drake, Pepper and Mohawk, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No Services are planned at this time.
watsonfuneralservices.com
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway, is serving the family.
