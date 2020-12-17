Overall male – Asher Patino
Overall female, Mackenzie Shuping
Top female masters - Cat Von Black
Top male masters - Christopher Srvarka
14 and under male winners
First – Miles Crawford
Second – Mathew Patino
14 and under females
First – Marlee Shuping
Second – Alivia Crawford
15-19 females
First – Mary-Faith Holt
Second – Caroline Thompkins
20-29 males
First – Tyler Patton
20-29 females
First – Allie Metzel
Second – Kayla Jordan
30-39 males
First – Craig Wahl
Second – Doug Huggins
30-39 females
First – Christina Weatherford
Second – Stephanie Patton
40-49 males
First – Mike Bolinger
Second – Stephen Weatherford
40-49 females
First – Angela M. Boyd
Second – Tonya Evans
50-59 males
First – Charles Sites
Second – Conway Police Chief Dale Long
50-59 females
First – Iris Borrero
Second – Suzanne Toole
60-69 male
First- Hampton Shuping
Second – Richard McAndrew
60-69 females
First – Cindy Grennan
Second – Debbie Schule
Over 70 male
First – Bill Serues
Second – Harvey Crouch
Over 70 females
First – Jane Serues
Second – Brenda Schwartz
