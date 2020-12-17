Overall male – Asher Patino

Overall female, Mackenzie Shuping

Top female masters - Cat Von Black

Top male masters - Christopher Srvarka

14 and under male winners

First – Miles Crawford

Second – Mathew Patino

14 and under females

First – Marlee Shuping

Second – Alivia Crawford

15-19 females

First – Mary-Faith Holt

Second – Caroline Thompkins 

20-29 males

First – Tyler Patton

20-29 females

First – Allie Metzel

Second – Kayla Jordan

30-39 males

First – Craig Wahl

Second – Doug Huggins

30-39 females

First – Christina Weatherford

Second – Stephanie Patton

40-49 males

First – Mike Bolinger

Second – Stephen Weatherford

40-49 females

First – Angela M. Boyd

Second – Tonya Evans 

50-59 males

First – Charles Sites

Second – Conway Police Chief Dale Long

50-59 females

First – Iris Borrero

Second – Suzanne Toole 

60-69 male

First- Hampton Shuping

Second – Richard McAndrew 

60-69 females

First – Cindy Grennan

Second – Debbie Schule 

Over 70 male

First – Bill Serues

Second – Harvey Crouch

Over 70 females

First – Jane Serues

Second – Brenda Schwartz

