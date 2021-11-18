Oct. 21, 1898, the Rev. A.J. Stokes boarded a steamboat in Georgetown and sailed north to Conway to attend the dedication of the new Methodist Episcopal Church.

He wrote about the trip and his memoir recalls the sad ghosts of the once vibrant rice plantations and prosperous saw mills.

In the 1800s, rice plantations along the Waccamaw River made this area one of the most affluent regions in South Carolina.

After the Civil War, most of the plantations slowly died.

“All along the Waccamaw are signs of prosperity now no more,” wrote Stokes. “Just above Waverly Plantation is Laurel Hill, with its lone, high, massive chimney standing as a monument of a once prosperous (rice) pound mill.

“As we pass up, we see thousands of unreclaimed rice lands, which were once as good as gold mines to the antebellum planters.”

He noted that saw mills that once studded the riverbanks had been abandoned.

“Their glory has departed,” he wrote. “Bucksport, Bucksville and Upper Mills having little to remind them of their past prosperity. I think Bucksport is still struggling for existence.”

He noted that the Waccamaw River below Bull Creek was as yellow as the Pee Dee in color.

(This is a somewhat unusual description because nowadays the black water of the Waccamaw River extends from its source in North Carolina to Winyah Bay.)

Perhaps overrun from forests that ha been heavily harvested accounted for the yellow color Stokes observerved more than 100 years ago.

“We reached Conway about 10 o’clock p.m. This town is growing slowly,” wrote Stokes. “Our judges and juries have the least criminal business here of any other county in the state. A distingquished citizen of the vicinity bought a lock and carried it home and forgot all about it because he was not conscious of having any use for it.”

On Sunday, Oct. 23 1898 the new brick house of worship for the Methodist Episcopal Church was held.

The pastor was the Rev. W.S. Stokes, M.D. and pastor. It can be safely assumed that the author of the article was related to Rev. Stokes.