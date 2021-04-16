Annette Bryant Collins
Funeral services for Annette Bryant Collins, 68, were held April 14 in Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Kinlaw officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Collins passed away April 11 in Loris Rehab.
Born Dec. 29, 1952, in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred Gore Bryant.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Lenwood Collins; sister, Bobbie Chestnut; and grandson, Michael Collins; nieces, Tamara Bryant and Suzanne Bryant.
Annette was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. She enjoyed playing on the computer, solving book puzzles and tackling Find a Word. Annette was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She worked at Conway Hospital as a nurse for many years before retiring from her nursing position with the Horry County School District.
Mrs. Collins is survived by her children, William Collins (Karen) of Conway and Vivian Perritt (Steve) of Aynor; brother, Jerry Bryant (Betty) of Conway; granddaughter, Brittany Perritt; and several nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
