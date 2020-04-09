Editor’s note: Ben Burroughs, director of Horry County Archives at Coastal Carolina University, sent us this article from a 2007 edition of The Independent Republic Quarterly, a publication of the Horry County Historical Society. Entitled ‘Horry County and the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1919’ by Barry Price, it sounds eerily familiar and shows us, once again, that there’s nothing new under the sun. The article relied on information from John M. Barry’s The Great Influenza: The Epic Story of the Deadliest Plague in History; William Chapman Herbert, A Brief History of Medicine in the Spartanburg Region; The State Newspaper and the Horry Herald.
Due to its length, we have reprinted here only excerpts.
Horry County and the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1919
The Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1919 altered the future of mankind for all time. Beginning in force in the summer of 1918 and trailing off in most places by the spring of 1919, the virus did most of its killing in a seven-month span that was the last third of the first year and the first quarter of the second. While speculation continues to abound as to the likely place on the planet of initial infection, it is obvious that mankind unwittingly helped the slayer along through innovation and geo-political strife.
Nineteenth-century advancements in mechanics and engineering had brought railroads to the world. By the commencement of the Great War, iron rails were in place in abundance in every industrially advanced country on earth. Even in the heart of all but the most undeveloped, isolated and inhospitable lands, steam engines were known, if less often seen. Arising somewhat parallel to the steam engine of the railroad was the steam engine of the ocean-going ship. Coupled together, travel time by 1918 had been cut, and cut significantly, compared to any period in the past.
Making good use of advancements in travel technology in 1918 were the numerous nations and colonies which were directly or indirectly engaged in fighting a global war. Only a century before, thousands of soldiers had marched toward the gates of Moscow with Napoleon, suffering along the way in both directions and taking months to arrive in the American Civil War. Lee and Meade had commanded combined forces of perhaps 150,000 men in May and June of 1863. As Lee probed into Pennsylvania at that time the logistics of mass movement limited both generals’ tactical options, and they covered relatively little ground in the eight weeks of marching leading up to the encounter at Gettysburg. Twentieth-century fighters on both sides, for the first time ever, were capable of being shuttled in great numbers over vast distances in days to confront one another or to, as was often the case, stare across at each other from germ-laden trenches on opposing sides of “no man’s land.” Additionally, workers of all sorts were recruited and relocated to places where their supporting services were most needed.
Many diseases, including influenza, had for all of recorded history possessed the ability to transfer replications of themselves from one person to another through casual contact. The concentrations of men and women in unnatural numbers and in marginally sanitary circumstances of World War I only facilitated contagion. Thus, the quickly reproducing disease crossed the oceans in all directions hundreds of times on troop transport, freighters, and fighting ships. Once landed, a few human carriers could and did fan out in various directions, spreading sickness to unsuspecting others who then took their turn extending the common affliction from metropolis to town to village to humble cabin. The process repeated itself until, over a very few months, the new strain of influenza was killing the Inuit in the Yukon and the African along the Congo River, the peasant on the Russian steppes and the sharecropper in Alabama, the businessman in New York and the housewife in coastal South Carolina.
South Carolina in 1918 possessed a well-defined network of railroad facilities, along with ports of entry open to ships of the world.
Chronic hookworm and pellagra and outbreaks of typhoid, tuberculosis, and meningitis had been among the most serious problems facing doctors and nurses of the Palmetto and the Old North States before the time period of the Great Influenza Pandemic. By mid-October of 1918, those and all other maladies had been eclipsed by influenza which demanded practically all medical attention available.
Although often assured that the 1918 flu was basically the same disease as was the annual viral visitor to the state, by the end of September many citizens knew that this contagion was different. By the second week in October, fear was gaining the upper hand over simple caution. By the end of that deadly month, almost every Carolinian from the mountains to the sea could name friends or family, usually both, who had been stricken and could recite a roll of the dead within their community.
Doctors, nurses and caregivers of all types worked to the limits of their endurance. Those who did the most, a casual study of numerous state newspapers leads one to believe, suffered the most: falling ill, dying or taking the disease home to their families. It was a time when common people risked all for the good of their families and neighbors, chancing contagion and death by offering aid. It was a time when temporary hospitals opened for the worst patients, when whole families died within hours or days of one another and were buried together, when churches stood silent, schools closed, and when all the whiskey that could be found in a dry state was measured out by prescription for pneumonia.
Once it was over, the Great Influenza Pandemic was almost immediately relegated to a dark corner of history. Spoken of infrequently and then in such terms as, “It was bad and a lot people died.” By queer circumstance, the most deadly half-year in the history of every locality in South Carolina is known by relatively few people today.
What assistance there was to be had was immediately taxed to the utmost as caregivers of all classes worked to exhaustion. Unguarded against mass-contagion, the circumstances that the county endured are detailed, revealing suffering of a type and on a scale such as had previously been unimagined.
When it was over, it was a time to look out over the cemeteries of Conway and Horry and count the fresh-made mounds in all directions.
Long a subject of speculation, the origin of the 1918 influenza strain is of far less importance to our chronicle than its path of contagion. In America the flu was becoming alarming to medical officials before mid-September, especially in military camps. Striking first in Massachusetts numbers of men in base hospitals rose from the initial case to hundreds and then thousands in a few day. Important to the South Carolina and Horry story, as some men of the camps presented themselves for treatment and overwhelmed their respective base hospitals, others infected but not yet down with the disease were aboard transports and trainings, spreading out from place to place to a never before known pace. While specific paths for contagion into communities must by their nature remain forever speculative, it is useful to consider that a first case at Camp Devens, Massachusetts was recorded on September 7th. By the end of that month, Camp Hancock in Georgia was battling the disease, as was every other military camp in between and practically every community as well. In terms of outlook one could by perusal of the papers in almost any state find on the one hand stories forecasting the mildest of flu seasons ever or prediction of a viral near-Armageddon on the other.
As copies of the Journal (Journal of the American Medical Association) were arriving in the mailboxes of America’s physicians, Columbia’s nearby Camp Jackson was reporting hundreds of cases. Within days the civilian population of South Carolina came under the viral siege; the initial case being reported from Abbeville, a stop along a major rail line. Just two days later the mills of Newberry ceased production. Within a day or two almost every cotton mill in the state ground to a hasty halt; workers had been stricken to such an extent that almost nowhere could enough people be found to attempt continued production.
In Horry the population was first infected at approximately the same time as other communities in the Low Country. In Charleston the flu had broken out in force. As a precaution The Citadel closed its doors. With its infirmary overflowing, the school ordered the presumably uninfected cadets to return home and await further instructions. On his way home to Conway, Cadet John Cartrette apparently became infected and was the first reported case in all of Horry. He was far from the last. In the same brief piece in The Horry Herald concerning Cartrette was another notice which was soon to become commonplace – word that another Horry citizen had died of the disease, an unspecified son of G.J. Watts.
In the week between the October 3rd and 10th editions of the Herald, conditions significantly worsened. On the 4th, the State Health Board telegraphed county officials, instructing them: ”…close all schools and other institutions of learning, churches, picture shows, and all other places of public gathering. See that there is no crowding in stores, hotel lobbies, street cars, and other public conveyances.” Conway officials endorsed the State Board’s directive and, additionally, children were to be kept off the street and concluded with the admonition that “…with the cooperation of every parent in our town it is possible to prevent an epidemic in Conway, which otherwise may cost the lives of many of our people.”
Still, the paper made note that a “big rally” set for the coming Saturday would not be held, that due to a “lack of help and fuel” there would be no county fair that fall, and further, that on Tuesday the Horry County Bar Association had passed a resolution asking the circuit judge scheduled to hold court the end of that month to cancel the term, putting off all trials until the spring of 1919.
Many local businesses had closed due to the illnesses of owners or workers and by the apparent reluctance of healthy patrons to come to town and risk infection. “There were so very few people in Conway last week that nearly every day seemed like a holiday,” said the paper. “Many people were sick with influenza in the country, there were some new cases almost every day in Conway and those who were well did not seem to care to visit the town for neither business or pleasure and thus they stayed away.” Readers were told the outlying sections of Horry were besieged by the invisible foe. As Conway doctors were working to exhaustion both in the town and in the countryside, the paper advised that professional care was typically unavailable, declaring, “Under the circumstances there was no possibility of getting professional nurses or even a call from a doctor.”
For flu the use of castor oil, quinine, or Dover’s Powders was suggested. For pneumonia the creative application of a poultice made of four large onions, sliced fine, with vinegar and salt and then cooked and stiffened with cornmeal was to be applied hot to the chest and once cooled was to be immediately repeated. The effectiveness of the poultice was vouched for with a note that “this had been used with perfect results recently near Conway.” The piece ended with the further observation that “since doctors are scarce, or overworked and practically unobtainable, The Herald wishes to give its readers the benefit of some practical experience in this emergency. If a doctor can be obtained get him, but if impossible, then follow The Herald’s advice unless you know something better.”
As for the paper itself, readers were advised that they should be grateful for the latest edition’s appearance, as all the staff from the editor to the youngest employee had felt the effects of influenza. “If the paper is out at all it is the result of grim determination and a first class plant in good repair,” bragged the Herald of itself. “No apology is needed or expected. We wonder that the paper is out at all. Don’t you.”
Reflecting the changing circumstances, another article revealed that by Tuesday the number of deaths in Conway would no longer be determined with certainty but that approximately 217 cases of the flu were known in the town and immediate environs. The “Local and Personal” section declared that “up to yesterday noon (Wednesday) there had been twelve deaths in Conway from influenza.”
The tiny and off-season resort of Myrtle Beach had 40 down and three-counted as fatal cases. Adding to the undertaker’s burden in Myrtle Beach was the funeral of Mrs. Joe Brown who had died in Marion the week before. Her remains were noted as having passed through Conway on their way to the beach for interment. During the previous week, the paper had learned that 217 individuals in Conway had contracted influenza, 50 cases of pneumonia had been reported, and 25 deaths had been tallied in Horry. Of the 11 doctors then in the county, six had either been infected and recovered or were battling the disease at month’s end.
With the street nearly deserted, it was obvious to all that the flu had not come to an end with the last day of October. “No nurses have been available in this county during the epidemic of influenza,” declared the paper. In contrast five out-of-state nurses had been sent to Dillon County. In a small tribute to genuine sacrifice, the Herald spoke of a “Friend ‘in Deed’.” “A neighbor who goes in to the bedside and braves the germs himself in order to help a stricken family without either a doctor or nurse is what may be called a friend indeed. He is also your neighbor in the way that the Herald understands the Bible definition.”
Many years later, Rebecca Clark Snyder recalled the pandemic in The Independent Republic Quarterly having gone to Little River early in her career to teach…
There was a flu epidemic that lasted several weeks, so we three teachers pitched in and helped the family where we were boarded. All members of the family were ill. We pumped water from a pump in the back yard, we cooked the meals, and we helped all we could until the family recovered. And we taught every day, too! As the house was heated by fireplaces in each room, it was not easy to bring in the wood, build fires, and take up ashes. We were young. We survived.”
Just above the notice of conditions at Floyds appeared a brief recounting of a ball held at the Horry Tobacco Warehouse the night of the 11th to celebrate just-received news of the end of the war in Europe. The quarantine having been removed by local and state officials the Saturday before, the schools had opened that Monday, followed the same morning by word of the Armistice, capped that evening by the gala.”…nearly everybody within reach was present, either taking part on the floor or as spectators. It was an occasion in which both the young and the old joined in making merry.” The day before the churches of Conway and Horry had opened their doors for the first time in weeks.
The next week was a time of less news of influenza, yet the paper reported that Bayboro had experienced another outbreak of 19 cases with no deaths and that the virus had done its worst in Bucksport to the African-American population there, resulting in several hundred cases and 13 deaths “among the negroes from the disease in that section.”
With quarantines lifted many, if not most, South Carolinians assumed the crisis had passed and life could immediately return to normal. Events at once showed that was not the circumstance. Statewide, 8,000-10,000 cases were estimated to have appeared in a second wave of infection in mid-to late-November. In Horry about 35 active cases had been recorded in Conway and its suburbs.
In the Burroughs School, poorly attended classes were being held as a portion of the student body was judged infected, and another significant portion was prevented from attending by concerned parents. “It is the general opinion of the public that the recent outbreak was caused by the gathering of the children at the school after the first quarantine was declared off,” reported the Herald.
On page one of the paper, headlines reported that between 300,000-350,000 Americans nationwide had perished of flu and the often close-following pneumonia between mid-September and mid-November. In the military over 20,000 men had been counted as dying of the disease. Even then the editor of the Herald asserted on page four, “Influenza is on the ‘grippe’ to use a common expression. People have had it before. It is no new disease. Don’t let anybody fool you into thinking it is.”
Sensing a second lull in the influenza war, the Herald of the 9th reminded its readers that the flu was still known in certain sections of the county and a decrease generally was no reason to become complacent. ‘It may break out again in some unexpected quarter, and those who missed it up to then may go down with it. Take precautions against it while there is time and be prepared to take care of the sick when it attacks the family’. This would prove to be good, almost prophetic advice.
By mid-January influenza was making itself felt in a third round of infection. “Usual Precautions are Being Taken,” reported the headline. Stores were required to close at five o’clock and pharmacies remained open after that hour for the sole purpose of filling prescriptions. In the Conway area, Charles R. Scarborough, Paul Quattlebaum, Mr. Langley, and the family of Mr. and Mrs. G.B. Jenkins were said to be ill. Others were sick as well, but their names had been unavailable for publication. Assuring readers that “so far this time no serious cases have developed in Conway,” the writer recounted that the weather had been right for a resurgence of the disease.
State health officials confirmed that 18,000 or more state citizens were down with the influenza. In Conway and greater Horry County, cases continued to multiply. “The disease is raging in many communities,” declared the Herald, continuing: The history of it has been that it would lull down for a time and allow everybody to get off guard, and then all at once without warning, would spring up again, and often in places where it had not been before; but not always, for some of the worst sufferers are in neighborhoods where the disease has broken out about twice before.”
The Hardee family, indeed dozens of families in Horry, no doubt dealt with the loss of their loved ones as best they could. Still, in researching this paper, never was there found a story to equal that of the H.M. Todd family who probably lived just north of Conway. In the third week of January, the entire Todd family took ill with the possible exception of Mr. Todd. Within days influenza weakened the five children, and pneumonia was contracted by all of them. On January 20th, John Dawsey Todd, age eight, Wate Decol Todd, age 15, and Lula Bert Todd, age 12, all died. Two days later Ottie McLean Todd, age 10, and Willie Mace Todd, age 16, followed their siblings to early graves. “The bodies were laid to rest in the cemetery at Bethlehem church.” The report read, “beside the three little sisters who preceded them to the grave a few years ago.” Thus a husband and wife who had brought eight children into the world saw three die of unstated causes before the influenza pandemic and the other five succumb to influenza within a scant 48 hours. The Todds, left in the wake of the influenza scourge, were thereafter alone and childless.
In mid-February Dr. F.M. Routh of the State Board of Health visited Conway. After gathering a considerable amount of data concerning conditions, he announced that the epidemic was “on the wane” and that the influenza situation was improving. On February 20, no Horry influenza news of note was reported. A lone notice was made that conditions were still serious in Dillon.
By March the influenza that swept the four corners of the earth had done its worst in most places. In Conway and Horry after three bouts of the plague, news of the flu grew ever less frequent. On the 6th conditions in Aynor and Cool Spring were said to remain bad with many unable to work and several dead. Just above the report, though, was notice that the Pastime Theater had been crowded the previous Tuesday night, as the Conway Concert Band had entertained local patrons with some fine music and a feature film had been presented. While no sense of irony was conveyed by the paper, one might imagine that at least some Horry residents paused for a moment at the marquee, proclaiming as it did that the film to be shown was titled “Crucible of Life.”
The paper of March 20th and the papers thereafter, so far as they were perused, held no news that could be found concerning influenza in Horry County. Federal and two highways was of front page importance. The road connecting Marion and Myrtle Beach, bridging the Little Pee Dee at Galivants Ferry, was touted as joining Horry to Marion, Florence, and farther-off Cheraw. Federal land totaling something over $27,000 was contemplated for the highway and two columns over in the center of the front page was news of Henry Ford’s much anticipated $250 version of his best-selling Model T which was to be available in the near future.
In the first days of April, the Herald announced that 5,000 Doughboys had arrived at Camp Jackson from the war in Europe; members of the North and South Carolina-based 30th Division would soon be mustered out and back home!
Life for most, but not for all, would go on.
