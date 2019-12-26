Forestbrook Elementary School teacher of the year Kathy Ray doesn’t always get to see the end of the story.
Being a first-grade teacher, even with her 24-year-career, she doesn’t always know how her students’ lives played out.
But when she sees them out in the community a few years after having them in her classroom, she gets to see what she calls “the middle of their story.
“When they remember me and still want hugs, that’s rewarding,” she says.
Ray has always taught at FES, and has taught several grades, including special education for nine years.
Changing grades every few years keeps her teaching fresh, she says, and able to keep up with what she calls the “ever-evolving trends in education.
“We never arrive in this field, we’re always changing and growing, and in this career, if you’re stagnant, you’ll be left behind.”
Crediting her team of other first-grade teachers and her primary coach, Ray says she feels like the teacher of the year recognition is for all of them.
“I can’t take credit for it by myself,” she says.
With two master’s degrees – one in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis on creative arts, and the other in adult and continuing education from Rutgers University, Ray is thinking she may consider retirement in a few years.
After that, she may like to work with college-level adults, or in a learning environment in the corporate world.
Born in Maine, her family moved to the area when Ray was a baby. Having graduated from Conway High School and from Coastal, she definitely considers herself “from here.”
When she’s not teaching, she enjoys music, movies, and spending time with her family.
Ray’s sister, a music and Spanish teacher at North Myrtle Beach Christian School, lives right next door to her in Myrtle Beach.
Her father, who worked with small engines when Ray was growing up, lives in Murrells Inlet now, and her mother, who worked at the Gay Dolphin after Ray started school, has passed away.
With music an integral part of her childhood, Ray played drums in high school, sang in the college choir, and incorporates music into her classroom every chance she gets.
That classroom is, she says, “a place of comfort” for her, and where she hopes her students will feel that same ease.
“First-graders need to be hugged, they need love, and they need to understand how to navigate expectations,” she says.
“What is okay at home might not be okay at school. They’re just coming into their emotions and learning how to deal with them in different situations.”
Ray said, “As a teacher, we don’t always know if we’re getting it right.
“There are times when I think I could have done a lesson better, but at the end of the day, we try to help every student and give them all a good foundation.”
