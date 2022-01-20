“PRO-CHOICE.” The words burst from the page in our guest register found faithfully in our church’s foyer. I had wondered what happened to the woman who hurriedly packed her things and shuffled out of the church that January morning. As she left, she paused long enough to voice her grievance. It was Sanctity of Life Sunday, either the third or fourth Sunday in January every year. She stopped to scribble her first name in our ledger and, beside it in all caps, “PRO-CHOICE,” before frustratedly making her exit.
This week, churches across the nation, ours included, pause their regular programming for a moment to reflect and remember the gift of life. Sanctity of Life Sunday was first signed into law during the Reagan Administration, a moment to grieve the effects of the practice of abortion on our world. For years, I have been a proponent of this particular Sunday.
A few years ago, however, I came to a place of discouragement concerning it. To be frank, I believe that for many of us the claim of “pro-life” has often been reduced to just that: a claim, a mere gear in the machine of American politics. For some, it has become a plank in a party platform, a decisive line drawn in the sand between two would-be elected officials.
Personally, I am unashamedly pro-life. However, I am disappointed with what that has been reduced to for many of us over the past 40 years. I believe that what the Bible calls for, and what the Church needs, is a more robust definition of what it means to be pro-life, and a deeper determination that this must go beyond one Sunday in January.
First, I approach this topic with great fear, trembling, and conviction. For decades, politicians and preachers alike have largely limited the dialogue surrounding the pro-life perspective to the issue of abortion -- undoubtedly the grievous focus of this week. Meanwhile, however, we have often allowed other issues connected to the sanctity of life to be overlooked and forgotten. While crying out for the dissolution of what we hold to be unbiblical and inhumane, we often blindly turn away from humanitarian crises at home and around the world.
We rightly desire that all babies, regardless of their background, be protected. Meanwhile, however, their fully-grown counterparts often suffer in silence and obscurity. As it stands, we need a better definition of what it means to be “pro-life.” Dr. Tony Evans eloquently puts it this way: to be pro-life is a full-term endeavor, from “womb to tomb.” A human life has sanctity and worth within the womb, and every second thereafter.
Second, we need a new determination. The conversations surrounding issues of life cannot be solved on a Sunday morning in January. What the Church needs is an evergreen conviction that God, the Author of life himself, is pro-life. And he calls his people to follow suit. This means everything from praying and petitioning for an end to abortion, to loving our neighbors and seeking the welfare of the outcast and downtrodden. It means prayerfully considering adoption and foster care, and supporting Christian crisis pregnancy centers that counsel struggling young mothers who are walking through difficult circumstances and learning to live life as a parent. It means crying tears for the life that has been willfully forfeited from the womb, and weeping with those who tragically chose to do the forfeiting.
We cannot pick and choose which lives are worthy of God’s purposed love and our protection. God is for life, and so ought we to be.
Am I pro-life? Absolutely. Do I think we can do better? Yes. In the letter that James wrote to believers, he explains to them what kind of lives God expects us to live, what sort of religion he accepts. James writes, “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world” (Jas 1:27, ESV). This is the aim, the standard that the Church is called to pursue in Christ Jesus. For those of us who have trusted in him by grace alone through faith alone, this is the life he has set before us: to care for the orphaned child, the widow and widower, and everyone in between -- born and unborn, womb-to-tomb. The cross of Jesus Christ makes the declaration that human life, both temporal and eternal, has value in God’s sight. May we leverage our lives to share that biblical message, a message of forgiveness, hope, and life for the widow and the orphan, for the unborn and aged. The God of the Bible is pro-life, yet on his terms, not ours. And his terms are always best, because they are founded for his glory and our good.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ First Baptist Church, 603 Elm St., Conway will hold a night of worship, led by the S.C. Baptist Singing Churchmen, Jan. 20 at 6:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Feel free to bring a friend or two.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
Upcoming dates are Feb.19, March 19 and April 16.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
Education Wednesday will begin this month with Advanced Hebrew, 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.; Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Rosen Center or on Zoom.
Book: Jewish Literacy by Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos & discussion
New entertainment coupon booklets are available at the Temple Office for $20 each.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: deodorant, peanut butter and jelly
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center at 3302 Robert M. Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572.
Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.