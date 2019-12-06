After receiving some complaints in the summer, city staff began studying the issue and found about 15 homes that were open for rental through Airbnb, Homeaway, FlipKey, VRBO, etc., but they aren’t sure how many will be interested if the ordinance becomes law.
The ordinance defines short-term rental as allowing someone to stay in a home for up to 30 consecutive days in exchange for some type of compensation. Motels, hotels, inns and bed and breakfast facilities are not included in this category.
Residences are allowed in the core commercial, central business district and Waccamaw Riverfront districts 1 and 2 have fewer requirements than those in residentially-zoned areas.
The ordinance forbids any activities other than lodging, any displays of goods, products or services or other advertising to be visible outside of the dwelling.
The principal use of the property must be in a legally-permitted residence. Accessory structures can’t be used; only one short-term rental is permitted per lot; and no more than two adult guests will be permitted per bedroom. Babies are okay.
The ordinance doesn’t allow additional off-street parking, doesn’t want lights directed toward adjacent properties and forbids signage.
Cooking, except with a coffee pot and microwave, is not allowed.
This group and the homestays both require business licenses. Homestays are located in R, R-1, R-2, R-3, and R-4 zones and Planned Developments that contain residential structures.
Additional rules for this grouping include requiring a full-time resident to be present and living in the home while renters are there, which means they cannot stay overnight away from the home vacationing, visiting friends or family or traveling out of town for business or personal reasons.
In the short-term rental and homestay categories, owners must pay all taxes due and follow all state and federal laws and occupants cannot host parties or other events including classes, weddings, receptions or other large gatherings, and they must obey the noise ordinance.
