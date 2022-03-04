Winning the senior female class in competition sponsored by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources was great, but it isn’t the end of the line for a Surfside teen.
Samantha Prelip, daughter of Angela and John Prelip, has much bigger plans! She says she’s always dreamed of winning an Olympic gold medal with a handgun, shotgun or rifle.
Samantha, a member of the Conway Hot Shots, began shooting when she was only 7-years-old. Her dad, who has now retired from law enforcement, was her first shooting instructor. She began when he took her to Las Vegas to a program known as Front Sight, a place where people learn to defend themselves with firearms.
She came home scared after that experience and didn’t shoot for a while, but then decided to get up and try again.
“So it was kind of fun,” she said.
Her favorite shooting now is trap shooting, but she’s learning to shoot sporting clays, so those two are now her favorites.
She learned to shoot trap at the Wildlife Action Club and at Backwoods Clays in Georgetown. She and her dad shot together before he began looking for a way for her to shoot competitively. The answer to that came in August when she joined the Conway shooters.
“It’s pretty easy to learn and I thought I was just shooting for a trophy. I didn’t know I was going to get some scholarship money,” she said of her recent victory when she took home a check for $1,500.
She says anyone who wants to take up shooting shouldn’t worry because it’s pretty easy to succeed.
At her church, she said, people were all excited when she told them about her recent win, and that made her happy.
“It’s really fun when you hit your clay bird. It’s really satisfying to see all those pieces going everywhere,” she said.
Guns don’t scare her any more.
She enjoys beating her male competitors, but nothing compares to beating her dad.
“Every time I beat my dad with a handgun or shotgun, I’m like ‘Yep, I beat my dad.’”
But she says he doesn’t mind. In fact, she thinks it’s uplifting for him to see her succeed.
“He’s just proud of his kid…sometimes you have to get into his head,” she said.
In addition to shooting, she enjoys hiking and painting and “most other hobbies.”
“I’m all over the place, basically,” she said.
She hasn’t decided yet where she wants to attend college or what she wants to study, but is considering following her dad into law enforcement.
As a homeschooler now, she is enrolled in the Pace program at Horry-Georgetown Technical College where she can graduate from high school with one year of college already completed.
One thing she knows is she wants to continue her shooting.
“I definitely feel more protected, I guess, like more strong as a woman because I know that I can be tough. I know how to be tough. That allows my confidence level to who I am as a person to be uplifting to others,” she said.
She says she’s shared her skill with some of her friends.
“I’ve been able to help a lot of friends in high school. I’ve been able to pass some of that confidence on to them by teaching them how to shoot a gun,” she said.
Her advice to others is don’t give up on their dreams.
She says she’s been knocked down by others when she had to turn her focus to the board, the gun and the bullets, and by pushing through all those negative people, she said, “I have achieved what people said was unachievable.”
