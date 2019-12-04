Jeter Griffith’s laugh is as staccato as the notes he plucks on the banjo with his stainless steel finger tip picks.
In a folding chair, he sits a few feet from the “Jam Room” sign dangling on a metal rod. The “room” is nothing more than a living room size area separating the vendors and concession area by a thin, black curtain. The room’s starkness is betrayed by the mountain music warming up the cold convention center exhibit hall.
His newfound friends guitarist Tim Marlowe and bassist David Robinson have ducked out to catch a few acts on the brightly lit stage of the South Carolina Bluegrass Festival on the other side of the sound-barrier wall separating the hawkers and pickers from the main event.
“It don’t matter,” he says with a smile. “I’ll just sit here and play by myself. Someone will eventually come along. That’s the best part of coming here.”
Griffith comes from a small town with a big name. Minneapolis is about 10 miles on the North Carolina side of the Tennessee line snugged up by the Appalachian Mountains. He’s been coming to the bluegrass festival in Myrtle Beach since 2007, he said noting the festival is marking its 50th year.
“I’m still no where near the banjo picker as those guys on stage, but I have all the fun I need to have with it,” he said.
Raised in the mountains, the 63-year-old didn’t start picking until he was 17. He was on his motorcycle when he wrecked it with a car. His right leg had to be amputated.
Laying up in bed and facing a long recovery process, the teen’s brother suggested he learn to play the banjo. His brother played the guitar in local bluegrass band, but Griffith had never played.
He remembered sitting on his grandmother’s floor with his brother watching Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs on an old black-and-white television.
“I always thought that Earl Scruggs was the most amazing man on earth the way he made that banjo sound,” Griffith said. “So I thought, I’ll give it try.”
He bought a $75 banjo, studied some Mel Bay books on picking and eventually took lessons from the local Scruggs-style picker A.C. Miller.
“You know, I’ve never played it yet, that I can remember, ever playing that I didn’t lay it down and say, ‘Thank you Lord that I can play banjo,’” Griffith said when absentmindedly picking out a few notes to go with a hymn a group of strangers jammed to in the concession area nearby.
“What is bluegrass music?” he laughs. “The greatest thing that God ever created, that’s what bluegrass is to me. I love playing a banjo. I absolutely love the sound of a banjo.”
The next South Carolina Bluegrass Festival is scheduled for Nov. 26-28, 2020 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Meanwhile, Griffith said, he will continue to pick at home and play at a few area nursing homes in the mountains.
“They know the old time mountain music,” he said of playing for Alzheimer's disease patients. “You can see them out in the audience singing and they know the words. Some of them don’t remember their names, but they know the words. I studied up on it and they say music is the last, the very last thing to leave you. It means something. It sure does mean something to me. It warms my heart to see them.”
