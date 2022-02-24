Pete Wilkes Jr.
Pete Wilkes Jr. was born on July 25, 1945, in the Sandridge community of Conway to the late Hazel Vereen Wilks and Curtis Edward Wilks. He was the oldest of his siblings.
After graduating from Whittemore High School in 1963, he joined the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine mechanic. After his service he was employed with Aberdeen Manufacturing and Horry County Commission for Alcohol and Drug Abuse. He later became self-employed starting his own carpeting business, Pete Wilkes Flooring.
After decades of owning his own business, he embarked on several new career paths; an insurance agent with Monumental Life Insurance, substitute teacher for Horry County Schools and a facilitator for Families 4 Change.
At an early age, Pete gave his life to Christ. He was raised in Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church where he actively served. He was a member and president of the Mighty Men male chorus. Pete was later ordained as a Deacon and at one point served as chairman of the Deaconate.
In 1978, Pete began serving his community as a volunteer baseball and football coach for Conway Recreation Center and the Pee Dee Athletic Association. During his years of service, he coached the Conway Dixie Youth All-Star Baseball Team to a state championship In 1986. He amassed more than four decades of community service. In 2017, he was honored by the City of Conway with a football field named in his honor “Pete Wilkes Jr.” at the Conway Recreation Center. He was also a volunteer with the Whittemore Park Middle School football team, as well as the youth program through Horry County Schools. He also counseled numerous people through their addictions to drugs and alcohol until his death.
He was joined in matrimony to Ola Anderson Wilks on May 29, 1967. They were blessed with seven children. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Earl Washington; one brother, Edward Earl Wilks; one sister, Lorie Ann Frazier; and one granddaughter, Daybriunna Wilks.
On Feb. 20, his early voyage ended peacefully. His passing leaves an emptiness in the lives of all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ola; his children, Janice (Gerald) Addison of Newport News, Va., Ronald (Joyce) Myers of Plantersville, Aaron (Sharon) Wilkes, Joy Brown of Newport News, Va., Pete (Charmaine) Wilkes of Conway, Fredrick (Latishia) Wilks of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a special nephew, Corey (Marceinia) Wilks; one daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Washington; one brother, Robert Steele; three sisters, Aletha Brown, Deloris Ruffin, Jacqueline (Terry) Harding; one sister-in-law, Mary Wilks; one brother-in-law, Timothy Frazier; 25 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He served as a surrogate father to many throughout the community.
