Lori Nebel was 7 years old when she got her first pet — an orange white tomcat named Fluffy. Fast-forward to now through her college years and first career in corporate America working in manufacturing and being downsized, she started to ask herself what’s next?
Through brainstorming and a strong desire to do her own thing, she landed on a childhood dream to help animals and decided to invest in Pet Supplies Plus as a franchisee.
These days, Nebel is an established owner/operator and entrepreneur. Her first store was in Summerville. She has owned the store in Goose Creek for five years and the Murrells Inlet store has been open since last July.
Pet Supplies Plus has grown to 600 stores nationwide since its inception in 1985.
The store is full service, boasting a line of supplies for any pet: dog, cat, bird, fish, reptile.
Redford Naturals is the brand’s own line of top quality dog and cat food and is named for the location of their first store in Redford, Michigan. They offer dog grooming, delivery (10-mile radius and $35 minimum order), auto-ship, prescriptions online, price match and a rewards program saving customers an average $100 annually.
One of the most unique offerings is the Self Service Dog Wash. Individual wash stations cost $10 per wash for a maximum of 30 minutes. All equipment and supplies are provided and stations are sanitized between customers.
There’s even a “Dirty Dog Discount” that gets you five washes for $25. Skinny Pigs, ferrets, and horned worms are a few of the store’s more unusual pet options.
Originally from Boston, Nebel now calls South Carolina home and lives in Myrtle Beach. She loves the area and being a part of the community. The store regularly provides space for cats from All 4 Paws Animal Rescue to be seen who are available for adoption. Two adorable Calicos were there on a recent visit. She has been involved in the rescue of more than 1,500 animals housed at high-kill shelters (known as death row dogs) in the last three years in Horry, Colleton, Dorchester and Berkeley counties. She has participated and sponsored events like Dogapalooza, a festival to raise money to support rescues from Myrtle Beach to Charleston, and her corporate office regularly sponsors the adoption of those pets needing a forever home by covering the related costs for adoptive families. They give a bag of food and coupons to every family adopting a new pet from All 4 Paws.
In addition to loving animals, Lori is committed to her staff. She wants to provide a positive work environment for her employees. For many of her new hires, this is their first job and Lori focuses on growing and developing her team and being a mentor. Friendly staff, superb customer service and community involvement is what you will find at this locally owned pet store.
Pet Supplies Plus is open daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The company's website is petsuppliesplus.com and the store's phone number is 843-299-1963. The local address is 12150 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet.
