A Pepsi distributor will be the first company to move into a new commerce park in North Myrtle Beach.
Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) on Thursday announced plans to leave its Conway warehouse for the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park on Water Tower Road. The company is investing more than $15 million in a new 164,850-square-foot distribution hub. The expansion will keep 146 jobs in Horry County and create 27 positions.
"We are committed to the community of North Myrtle Beach and are excited about the opportunities this investment will bring to our customers, consumers and partners in the region," PBV President Derek Hill said in a prepared statement. "We thank the city of North Myrtle Beach and its leadership for their support and look forward to serving the community for years to come. We’re excited to be here and play a role in the city’s future growth.”
With 19 facilities in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the Carolinas, PBV is the largest privately-held distributor, manufacturer and seller of Pepsi products in North America, according to a news release. The company has operated out of its current warehouse in Conway since 2009.
Company officials said growth made the move necessary.
"The number of cases handled since we acquired the Conway facility in 2009 has grown 70 percent and we expect to reach full capacity by 2025," PBV's Matt Kagel said in an email. "We’re focused on strategic investments to meet the demand of our customers and consumers and be able to handle future growth needs."
Located just off S.C. 31, the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park is being developed by Edgewater Ventures, which chose the site because of its access to 31, U.S. 17 and Myrtle Beach International Airport.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Pepsi Bottling Ventures as our first tenant within Palmetto Coast Industrial Park,” said Chris Norvell, managing industrial principal with Edgewater Ventures, in a prepared statement. “It’s always exciting to kick off a new industrial park with momentum, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner out of the gate than Pepsi.”
The location also appealed to PBV.
"The new Palmetto Coast Industrial Park being built in North Myrtle Beach is the perfect location that provides easy and uninterrupted access to the entire Myrtle Beach area," Kagel said.
Once PVB moves into the new building, the company plans to sell the Conway facility.
As part of the expansion, the company will receive $50,000 from Horry County Government, a $100,000 state grant, tax credits and property tax breaks, said Sandy Davis, president of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. (EDC.)
Although the company was courted by other communities, it opted to stay in Horry.
"When PBV sets up operations, we like to stay for a while," Kagel said. "We’ve spent over a decade in Horry County operating out of our existing Conway facility and have built good relationships and consider ourselves to be part of the community."
