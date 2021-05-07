Henry Cornelius Hardee

Magistrate Constable Horry County

June 22, 1891

John Bunon Amaker

State Constable

July 6, 1927

Benjamin Manning Owens

Horry County Sheriff’s Department

Sept. 18, 1931

Henry Howard Scarborough

Myrtle Beach Police Department

March 7, 1949

William Bryant Hardee Jr.

Loris Police Department

July 15, 1951

Charles Levon McNeill

S.C. Department of Natural Resources

Oct. 3, 1974

Robert D. Sadler

S.C. Department of Natural Resources

May 19, 1982

John Ronald Floyd

Horry County Police Department

June 12, 1986

Henry Odell Stalvey

Horry County Police Department

Sept. 12, 1986

Dennis James Lyden

Horry County Police Department

June 5, 2000

Randy Gene Gerald

Horry County Sheriff’s Department

Dec. 29, 2001

Joseph John McGarry

Myrtle Beach Police Department

Dec. 29, 2002

Timothy Eugene Causey

Horry County Sheriff’s Department

May 19, 2013

Michael Ambrosino

Horry County Police Department

Aug. 19, 2020

Jacob W. Hancher

Myrtle Beach Police Department

Oct. 3, 2020

Gordon W. Best

North Myrtle Beach

Jan. 1, 2021

Melton “Fox” Gore

Horry County Police Department

Jan. 12, 2021

