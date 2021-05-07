Henry Cornelius Hardee
Magistrate Constable Horry County
June 22, 1891
John Bunon Amaker
State Constable
July 6, 1927
Benjamin Manning Owens
Horry County Sheriff’s Department
Sept. 18, 1931
Henry Howard Scarborough
Myrtle Beach Police Department
March 7, 1949
William Bryant Hardee Jr.
Loris Police Department
July 15, 1951
Charles Levon McNeill
S.C. Department of Natural Resources
Oct. 3, 1974
Robert D. Sadler
S.C. Department of Natural Resources
May 19, 1982
John Ronald Floyd
Horry County Police Department
June 12, 1986
Henry Odell Stalvey
Horry County Police Department
Sept. 12, 1986
Dennis James Lyden
Horry County Police Department
June 5, 2000
Randy Gene Gerald
Horry County Sheriff’s Department
Dec. 29, 2001
Joseph John McGarry
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Dec. 29, 2002
Timothy Eugene Causey
Horry County Sheriff’s Department
May 19, 2013
Michael Ambrosino
Horry County Police Department
Aug. 19, 2020
Jacob W. Hancher
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Oct. 3, 2020
Gordon W. Best
North Myrtle Beach
Jan. 1, 2021
Melton “Fox” Gore
Horry County Police Department
Jan. 12, 2021
