In 2014, Paul Thompkins spoke with Rod Gragg with the United Bank Center for Military & Veteran Studies, about his experiences as a prisoner of war in North Korea.
Here are a few comments taken from that interview. People who attend this year’s Salute to Veterans Nov. 11 will hear Thompkins’ complete story.
“I really thought that it was my duty in a way….I volunteered to go to Pusan to unload the ships that had the ammunition. The ships that we loaded in Japan and had sent over there were still sitting at the docks, unloaded. And our troops at the front needed that ammunition.
***
“I don’t think I was no more patriotic than anyone, but I wasn’t married – I didn’t have anyone back home but my mother who depended on me….I didn’t think about dying, I thought about defending my country – and doing my part to help do what had to be done, so I volunteered.” [Rifleman in Co. K, of the 8th Cavalry of 1st Cavalry Div.]
***
“We had a lot of men trying to dig foxholes, but we had a lot of men with the side of their heads blown off – men who were laying on top of the ground and couldn’t dig foxholes and they were just blown open.”
***
“I was lying down and there was three of us in a row and I got up and shook the other two guys and both of them were dead.”
***
“They’d (North Korean soldiers) be at the bottom of the mountain – they’d have a sake party, they’d get about drunk, and then here they’d come, screaming ‘Banzai!’ We’d roll down grenades on ‘em, shoot mortars on ‘em, stay up all night shooting rifle fire.”
***
“I’d never seen so many troops in all my life. I knew we’d have no chance with them – but we did not run. We did not run until they told us to retreat.”
***
“I vowed to God…that if He’d bring me home I’d serve Him the rest of my life.”
***
‘The temperature began to fall and we were about to freeze. And we came to a village and they put us in the hog pen and put a guard with us. We slept with the hogs. We caught their lice….the lice was about the size of a grain of rice – and they sucked the blood out of us.”
***
“It was terrible. We had nothing. We had nothing to eat. We had no toilets, no way to shave. No way to cut our own hair. No way to brush out teeth…..We had nothing.”
***
“Sitting in that church on a Sunday morning and God come to me, and He said ‘Paul, you know what you promised me.’ And I got up out of my seat and ran down to that altar….”
