Local, fresh and personal are highlights of new Aynor meat business
Palmetto Fresh Meats has only been open six months but already the Aynor business is drawing customers from throughout Horry, Georgetown and Marion counties.
Locally-owned by Jeanne and John Doyle and Thomas and Katherine Jones, the company provides beef and pork in all quantities as well as a slaughtering and cutting service. The company slogan of “custom cut meat the way you want it” is the mantra everyone in the company lives by.
Jeanne said she and John have been raising beef cattle for over 30 years so opening a fresh meat market seemed like the natural thing to do.
“We customize everything we do for our customers,” she said. “We offer custom cutting and slaughtering on beef the customers provide as well as select cuts on the beef we grow and process.”
A customer can order a whole beef, half, quarter or just select cuts. Customers can come into the business at 403 Jordanville Road in Aynor and select from meat already cut or they can call and order whatever they like.
It’s the personal, customized service that Palmetto Fresh Meats prides itself on, Jeanne said.
“Since we opened the week of Thanksgiving, we already have customers who say we’re the only place they shop for meat now,” she said. “People like the personal attention they get here and they love the taste of locally-grown meat.”
She said many people have never tried locally-grown cuts of meat, having only bought theirs from grocery stores. Meat at Palmetto is all natural and doesn’t have the additives such as hormones.
“Until you’ve tasted the difference, you don’t know the difference,” Jeanne said.
Recently, they have added a new feature for their customers that is really catching on—boxes of select varieties of cuts.
“A lot of people just don’t have the room for huge whole, half or even quarter sides,” Jeanne said. “So we have started offering boxes that contain a variety of cuts such as steaks, roasts and other cuts at different price levels. As always, the contents can be customized for each customer with the price starting at just $50 a box. This is something larger grocery stores can’t do.”
The box contents are frozen and vacuum sealed and ready for later use.
Jeanne said Palmetto Fresh Meats tries to stay competitive with grocery store prices.
“But even if occasionally we’re a little higher, the customer is getting fresh, locally-grown meat they’re not able to get at the grocery chains and big box stores,” she added.
Palmetto Fresh Meats is open from 8-5 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8-6 on Friday and 8-2 on Saturday. Their number is 843-358-1005.
